Commercial Dryers Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2025

Global Commercial Dryers Market: Introduction

Commercial dryers are designed to remove the water content from the fabric on the expense of energy utilization. Commercial dryers work on basic scientific principle of centrifugal force. In the past years, commercial dryers market was mainly concentrated in European countries. With the growing utility of commercial dryers in the places such as hotels, motels, public institution, hospitals and schools, the market expanded in a significant manner and expected to grow in the coming period. Encouraging growth in the travel & hospitality industry is expected to trigger the commercial dryers market. Continued growth will likely to be sustained by the population expansion across the globe. Subsequently, propels the demand growth for the utilization of commercial dryers in the urban localities. Additionally, commercial dryers are sold on the basis of the specification by drum volume and dryer weight capacity. In the U.S., large capacity tumble commercial dryers are mainly gas fired.

With the growing awareness about the energy conservation, the manufacturers are under immense pressure to reduce the environmental impacts. Commercial dryers have to deal with a lot of fabrics in a wide range of varieties. Hence, the energy utilization by commercial dryers is much higher than residential dryers. Progressively, these commercial dryers are

Global Commercial Dryers Market: Market Dynamics

Commercial dryers market is foreseen to witness substantial growth rate in the foreseeable future. The booming travel market will likely to reinforce additional demands on hospitality services and consequently, large-scale demand for laundry. The rise of laundry startups is likely to boost the demands for commercial dryers. The global commercial dryers market is set to post moderate growth in the coming years mainly driven by increasing demand for hospitality services, consumer laundry services and the advent of online on-demand laundry services. The positive outlook for travel and tourism coupled with an upsurge in outbound travel growth is anticipated to fuel the commercial dryers market.

Some countries lack the basic infrastructure required for the installations of commercial dryers. There are enormous opportunities for the need of developing infrastructure in order to deploy commercial dryers. Small dry-cleaning units are in operation that hampers the growth of central laundry services. Consequently, decelerate the global commercial dryers market. Presence of unorganized sector and conventional washers in the countries such as India hampers the demand growth of commercial dryers market.

Manufacturers are striving to develop energy efficient commercial dryers in order to comply environmental friendly concerns. Commercial dryers market is rapidly moving towards sophisticated and environment-friendly technologies. In the forthcoming years, increased use of wireless connectivity and IOT is likely to be incorporated in the commercial dryers.

Global Commercial Dryers Market: Market Segmentation

Global commercial dryers market can be segmented on the basis of design type, product type, sales channel and regions

On the basis of portability, global commercial dryers market can be segmented as

Stationary

Portable

On the basis of fuel type, global commercial dryers market can be segmented as

Electric Commercial Dryer

Gas Commercial Dryer

On the basis of application, global commercial dryers market can be segmented as

Coin-operated Laundromats (COLs)

On-Premise Laundromats (OPLs)

Multi-family Laundromats (MFLs)

Global Commercial Dryers Market: Regional Outlook

New mega projects are currently in the pipeline in the U.S. that in turn push the North America commercial dryers market in the coming years. Moreover, a prolific tourism industry in the Middle East will lead to an increasing demand for the commercial dryers in hotels. Subsequently, this factor will likely to aid in the growth of commercial dryers market. With an additional 20,000 new hotel rooms are likely to be added to the existing dwelling spaces in Dubai based hotels. The Expo 2020 is anticipated to trigger the laundry sector and thus, elevated demand growth for the commercial dryers market. The commercial dryers have tremendous potential to grow in Asia Pacific region owing to increase in per capita income of the people. This allows them to spend on laundry services. In Europe, the demand for the commercial dryers is expected to remain stable owing to weaker demand from the public institutions and hotels.

Global Commercial Dryers Market: Key Participants

Example of some of the market participants in the global commercial dryers market discerned across the value chain include

Alliance Laundry Systems LLC

Whirlpool Corporation

American Dryer Corporation (acquired by Whirlpool Corporation)

AB Electrolux

General Electric Company

Fagor Industrial

LG Electronics

Dexter Apache Holdings, Inc., (Dexter Laundry)

Continental Girbau Inc.

Jinan Oasis Dry Cleaning And Laundry Equipment Co., Ltd

Miele & Cie. KG

Ramsons India

IFB Industries Ltd

Tosei Corporation

Aqualogic

Stefab India Limited

A. Braun, Inc.

