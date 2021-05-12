Corporate Digital Banking Global Market 2019-2024: Urban FT, Kony, Backbase, Technisys, Infosys

Corporate Digital Banking Market 2019

Digital Banking is the move to online banking where banking services are delivered over the internet.

Scope of the Report:

The global Corporate Digital Banking market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Corporate Digital Banking.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Corporate Digital Banking market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Corporate Digital Banking market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Urban FT

Kony

Backbase

Technisys

Infosys

Digiliti Money

Innofis

Mobilearth

D3 Banking Technology

Alkami

Q2

Misys

SAP

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large-Sized Enterprises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Financial Services

Electronic Commerce

Other

Table of Contents

1 Corporate Digital Banking Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Corporate Digital Banking

1.2 Classification of Corporate Digital Banking by Types

1.2.1 Global Corporate Digital Banking Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Corporate Digital Banking Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises

1.2.4 Large-Sized Enterprises

1.3 Global Corporate Digital Banking Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Corporate Digital Banking Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Financial Services

1.3.3 Electronic Commerce

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Corporate Digital Banking Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Corporate Digital Banking Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Corporate Digital Banking Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Corporate Digital Banking Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Corporate Digital Banking Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Corporate Digital Banking Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Corporate Digital Banking Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Corporate Digital Banking (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Urban FT

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Corporate Digital Banking Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Urban FT Corporate Digital Banking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Kony

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Corporate Digital Banking Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Kony Corporate Digital Banking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Backbase

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Corporate Digital Banking Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Backbase Corporate Digital Banking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Technisys

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Corporate Digital Banking Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Technisys Corporate Digital Banking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Infosys

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Corporate Digital Banking Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Infosys Corporate Digital Banking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Digiliti Money

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Corporate Digital Banking Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Digiliti Money Corporate Digital Banking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Innofis

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Corporate Digital Banking Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Innofis Corporate Digital Banking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Mobilearth

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Corporate Digital Banking Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Mobilearth Corporate Digital Banking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

