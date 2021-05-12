Cosmetic Ingredients Market as Consumer Demand has Reached New Heights

Increasing awareness regarding clean-label cosmetic products has led towards development of environment-friendly green cosmetics. New product or ingredient development coupled with extensive research and development is carried out by cosmetic ingredients manufacturers in order to meet consumer requirements. Demand for products with organic ingredients is expected to be highest from countries in Asia Pacific, which in turn is expected to fuel growth of the global cosmetics ingredients market to a significant extent over the next five to six years. The company forecasts the market to grow at an attractive CAGR during the 10 year forecast period of 2015 through 2025.

Based on the product type, surfactants segments holds major market share and is anticipated to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Around 10% of surfactant produced globally is used in cosmetic products and demand in terms of value has been increasing steadily due to increasing production of cosmetics products. Among the surfactant sub segments, anionic sub segment dominated sub segment, holds more than 50% of value share during 2015, which is expected to increase further by 2025 end. Non-ionic is the second largest sub segment among the surfactant sub segments in terms of value.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/11164

Surfactants are dynamic cosmetics ingredients as these come in several forms and are widely used in skin care, hair care, and men’s grooming products, etc. Since, natural and organic cosmetics are the recent trend in the global cosmetics market, currently, several cosmetics manufacturing companies are using green surfactants or plant based surfactants for “clean label” of cosmetics. Palm oil and coconut oil based green surfactants are being used the cosmetics ingredients industry. Green surfactants also contribute to significant revenue growth of the non-ionic surfactant sub-segment.

The polymers segment is growing at highest CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period from 2015 to 2025. Cosmetic-manufacturing companies prefer biopolymers due to their eco-friendly properties. Proteins, polysaccharides, natural rubber and gum are natural polymers. The segment is primarily driven by conditioning polymers sub segment. Polymers are dynamic cosmetics ingredients as these come in several forms and are widely used in skin care, hair care, and men’s grooming products, etc. Also, conditioning polymers are primarily used in hair care products, such as hair conditioners and shampoos. This is further contributing to the overall growth of polymer segment when compared to the other product types. Cosmetics products with ingredients such as emollient, polymer and oleochemical are witnessing high demand in the European cosmetics ingredients market. Among the different polymer types, conditioning polymer is anticipated to remain dominant throughout the forecast period, account for above 5% growth during the forecast period.

Preservative segment is expected to record attractive growth rates during the forecast period due to increased demand for UV absorbers and antioxidant-rich cosmetic products. In 2015, emollients holds second largest market share in terms of value which is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast years owing to increasing applications in the sinks care cosmetics. Botanical extracts segments is primarily driven by increasing demand for essential oils in cosmetics including skin care, hair care, make up and fragrances.

Request to Browse Full Table of Content, figure and Tables @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/11164