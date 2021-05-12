Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices/Systems Market Boosted by Rising Demand for Digitization in Organizations with TMJ Concepts, OsteoMed, Stryker, MATRIX SURGICAL

The craniomaxillofacial implants that are used in the surgery for repairing, treating the deformation or the defected facial part. The treatment performed on the craniomaxillofacial compound mouth, jaws, face, neck and skull includes dentovascular surgery, inserting osseointegrated, cosmetic surgery, among the others.

The craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices/systems market is expected to grow intensely due to the key driving factors such as increase in the procedure for the treatment of oral tissues injuries, defects. In addition, the increase in the number of trauma cases, road accidents, are helping to rise in the demand for minimally invasive reconstruction surgeries. The advancement in the technology has widen up the growth opportunities for the craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices/systems market.

Key players profiled in the report include TMJ Concepts, OsteoMed, Stryker, MATRIX SURGICAL USA, Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer Biomet, GRANTA DESIGN, OsseoMatrix, Renishaw plc., and KLS Martin Group

The “Global Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices/Systems Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices/systems market with detailed market segmentation by material, product, application and geography. The global craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices/systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The segmentation of the craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices/systems market segment is segmented as material, product and application. The material segment includes bioabsorabale, metal and ceramic. The product segment is classified as CMF distraction, cranial flap fixation, thoracic fixation, temporomandibular joint replacement, and others. The application segment is segmented as the orthognathic and dental surgery, neurosurgery & ENT, and plastic surgery.

Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices/Systems Market Landscape

4 Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices/Systems Market-Key Industry Dynamics

5 Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices/Systems Market-Global Analysis

6 Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices/Systems Market-Global Regulatory Scenario

7 Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices/Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-By Material

8 Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices/Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-By Product

9 Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices/Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-By Application

10 North America Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices/Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Country Analysis

11 Europe Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices/Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Country Analysis

12 Asia Pacific Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices/Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Country Analysis

13 Middle East and Africa (MEA) Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices/Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Country Analysis

14 South and Central America Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices/Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Country Analysis

15 Industry Landscape

16 Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices/Systems Market, Key Company Profiles

16.1 TMJ Concepts

16.2 OsteoMed

16.3 Stryker

16.4 MATRIX SURGICAL USA

16.5 Johnson & Johnson

16.6 Zimmer Biomet

16.7 GRANTA DESIGN

16.8 OsseoMatrix

16.9 Renishaw plc.

16.10 KLS Martin Group

17 Appendix

