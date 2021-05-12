Diabetes Care Devices Market Will Grow Rapidly Owing To High Demand | Global Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The global diabetes care devices market was valued at $6,867 million in 2016, and is growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2023 to reach $10,208 million by 2023. Diabetes care devices are used to check the blood glucose or the insulin level in a patient’s body.

The major factor that contributes to the growth of the diabetes care devices market include the increase in incidence rate of diabetes caused by rapid urbanization and sedentary lifestyle. Moreover, technological advancements in the field of diabetes devices, rise in obese population, consumption of junk food, and surge in need for faster and safer diagnosis and treatment of diabetes further boosts the market growth. However, blood glucose monitoring devices do not measure the exact level of glucose in blood and give a range in which the blood glucose level of a patient may lie. In addition, adverse effects associated with some of the diabetes care devices also hinder the market growth. In addition, rise in awareness about diabetes monitoring devices, and untapped market opportunities in the developing regions are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the market growth.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Abbott Laboratories

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG (formerly diabetes case business of Bayer AG)

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Dexcom, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic plc

Novo Nordisk A/S

Terumo Corporation

Diabetes care devices market is segmented on the basis of type and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into blood glucose monitoring devices and insulin delivery devices. Blood glucose monitoring devices are categorized into testing strips, self-monitoring blood glucose meters, lancets, and continuous glucose monitoring devices. Insulin delivery devices segment is further divided into insulin syringes, insulin pens, insulin pumps, and insulin jet injectors. By geography, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

Testing Strips

Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Meters

Lancets

Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Syringes

Insulin Pens

Insulin Pumps

Insulin Jet Injectors

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

Arkray, Inc.

Echo Therapeutics, Inc.

Glysens Incorporated

Insulet Corporation

Sanofi

Ypsomed AG

