Diabetes Therapeutics Market to Achieve Record Revenue Levels by Foremost Industry Players till 2023
The global diabetes therapeutics market was valued at $66,993 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $186,842 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2017 to 2023. Diabetes therapeutics are drugs used by diabetic patients to restore the blood glucose metabolism to a normal state.
The factors that drive the global diabetes therapeutics market include rise in geriatric population, increase in prevalence of diabetes worldwide, sedentary lifestyle of people, development of affordable & effective diabetes therapeutics, growth in awareness among people about self-management of diabetes, and support from the government However, side effects of diabetic drugs and stringent approval process for the same restrict the market growth. Moreover, surge in awareness about diabetes care and market potential in developing regions are expected to provide numerous opportunities for market growth.
Companies Covered in this Report are:
AstraZeneca plc
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
Eli Lilly and Company
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Johnson & Johnson
Merck & Co., Inc.
Novartis AG
Novo Nordisk
Sanofi S.A.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
The global diabetes therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of product and region. Based on product, it is bifurcated into injectable and oral-antidiabetic drugs (OAD). Injectable are further categorized into insulin, glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, and amylinomimetic drug. Oral-antidiabetic drugs (OAD) segment is further divided into biguanides, sulfonylureas, thiazolidinediones, alpha-glucosidase inhibitors, dipeptidyl peptidase IV (DPP-4) inhibitors, meglitinides, and sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.
Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale are provided.
Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the global market.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY PRODUCT
Injectables
Insulin
Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Receptor Agonists/Incretin Mimetics
Amylin Analogue/Amylinomimetic Drugs
Oral-antidiabetic Drugs (OAD)
Biguanides
Sulfonylureas
Thiazolidinediones
Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors
Dipeptidyl Peptidase IV (DPP-4) Inhibitors/Gliptins
Meglitinides
Sodium-glucose Cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) Inhibitors/Gliflozins
BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)
Astellas Pharma Inc.
Biocon Limited
Diasome Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Generex Biotechnology Corp.
MannKind Corporation
Pfizer Inc.
