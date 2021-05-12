Diabetes Therapeutics Market to Achieve Record Revenue Levels by Foremost Industry Players till 2023

The global diabetes therapeutics market was valued at $66,993 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $186,842 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2017 to 2023. Diabetes therapeutics are drugs used by diabetic patients to restore the blood glucose metabolism to a normal state.

The factors that drive the global diabetes therapeutics market include rise in geriatric population, increase in prevalence of diabetes worldwide, sedentary lifestyle of people, development of affordable & effective diabetes therapeutics, growth in awareness among people about self-management of diabetes, and support from the government However, side effects of diabetic drugs and stringent approval process for the same restrict the market growth. Moreover, surge in awareness about diabetes care and market potential in developing regions are expected to provide numerous opportunities for market growth.

Get PDF sample copy:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013497



Companies Covered in this Report are:

AstraZeneca plc

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk

Sanofi S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

The global diabetes therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of product and region. Based on product, it is bifurcated into injectable and oral-antidiabetic drugs (OAD). Injectable are further categorized into insulin, glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, and amylinomimetic drug. Oral-antidiabetic drugs (OAD) segment is further divided into biguanides, sulfonylureas, thiazolidinediones, alpha-glucosidase inhibitors, dipeptidyl peptidase IV (DPP-4) inhibitors, meglitinides, and sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale are provided.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT

Injectables

Insulin

Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Receptor Agonists/Incretin Mimetics

Amylin Analogue/Amylinomimetic Drugs

Oral-antidiabetic Drugs (OAD)

Biguanides

Sulfonylureas

Thiazolidinediones

Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors

Dipeptidyl Peptidase IV (DPP-4) Inhibitors/Gliptins

Meglitinides

Sodium-glucose Cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) Inhibitors/Gliflozins

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Biocon Limited

Diasome Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Generex Biotechnology Corp.

MannKind Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

To Purchase This report details at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013497



Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.2.2.1. Competitive intelligence of companies and their strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2016

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.4. Impact analysis

3.5. CLINICAL TRIALS

Continue….

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876