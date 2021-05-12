Freight Transportation Management System Market 2018 Global Leading Companies Analysis, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Freight Transportation Management System Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Freight Transportation Management System Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Freight management system encompass the technology, experience, human resources and knowledge utilized to facilitate effective, efficient and expeditious coordination between carriers and shippers and ensure goods are delivered on budget, and on time.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to freight management solutions and services, which are adopted by many users in this region. North America is expected to be the most mature region for the growth of the freight management system market, due to the high technological adoption and presence of leading solutions providers in the market. The North American region comprises the US and Canada, which are also witnessing the significant adoption of freight management systems. In fact, the US is expected to have a major dominance in the market, due to its sustainable and well-established economy, which empower it to make huge investments in R&D activities, thereby contributing to the development of new technologies and use cases.

In 2018, the global Freight Transportation Management System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Freight Transportation Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Descartes

Oracle

Werner Enterprises

Mercurygate

SAP

Accenture

Jda Software

Ceva Logistics

UPS

Db Schenker

C.H. Robinson (TMC)

Riege Software

Retrans

Blujay Solutions

Mcleod Software

Freightview

Freight Management (FMI)

Linbis

Logisuite

Dreamorbit

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Rail Freight

Road Freight

Ocean Freight

Air Freight

Market segment by Application, split into

Third-Party Logistics (3PLs)

Forwarders

Brokers

Shippers

Carriers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Freight Transportation Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Freight Transportation Management System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Key Stakeholders

Freight Transportation Management System Manufacturers

Freight Transportation Management System Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Freight Transportation Management System Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

