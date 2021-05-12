Furfural Market is estimated to reach $1,434.1 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period

The global furfural market generated revenue of $663.5 million in 2015, and is estimated to reach $1,434.1 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

The economic development in emerging economies is expected to boost the demand for furfural during the forecast period; whereas, lack of technological advancements and fluctuating prices of raw materials such as corn cob, rice husk, sugarcane bagasse, and others is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Get sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012988

The key players operating in the global furfural market are Arcoy Industries Pvt. Ltd., Central Romana Corporation, Ltd., Hongye Holding Group Corporation, Illovo Sugar Ltd., KRBL Ltd., Lenzing AG, Penn a Kem LLC, Silvateam, Tanin Sevnica d.d and Tieling North Furfural (Group) Co. Ltd.

The global furfural market is segmented based on raw material, application, end user, and geography. Based on raw material it includes corn cobs, rice husk, sugarcane bagasse, and others (almond husk, cotton husk, and oat husk.) Based on application, it is bifurcated into furfuryl alcohol and solvents. Furfural alcohol is dominant product segment due to its low viscosity & high reactivity; and excellent chemical, mechanical, and thermal properties, and is used in the production of various chemical products such as foundry resins, adhesives, and wetting agents. Based on end user, it is segmented as petroleum refineries, agricultural formulations, paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals, and others, which includes textile, foundry metal casting, and flavors & fragrance.

Geographically, the market was analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. China emerged as the key contributor to the consumption of furfural in Asia-Pacific and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Raw materials, such as corn cobs, rice husk, bagasse, cotton husk, almond husk, and other agro-based products & wastes, are widely available in developing countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Malaysia with a low production cost, which is expected to boost the market growth in Asia-Pacific.

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012988

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Furfural Market by Raw Material

Chapter 5: Furfural Market by Application

Chapter 6: Furfural Market by End User

Chapter 7: Furfural Market, By Region

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.premiummarketinsights.com