Global Connected Cars Market: Global Industry Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast

Connected cars connects to other devices within the car or devices, networks and services outside the car including other cars, home, office or infrastructure. The major stakeholders of connected cars are automotive majors, wireless carriers and engineering IT service providers. Some of the features that are used today are music/audio, GPS navigation system, wireless connectivity to make and receive phones, parking apps using a smartphone, automobile diagnostics. The future of connected cars includes LTE data connections & Wi-Fi, Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) & Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) and autonomous cars. Two of the major hurdles that may hamper its rapid adoption are wireless connectivity infrastructure and consumers concerns of data safety & privacy.

Some of the major market players include Apple, Google, IBM, GM OnStar, Daimler, Ford, QNX.

The report provides unique insights into an in-depth analysis of global connected cars market, drivers and restraints as well as growth opportunities. It also contains analysis and forecast revenues, competitive landscape, company profiles and industry trends.

