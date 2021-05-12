Global Handicrafts Market CAGR Status, Share, Gross Margin, Trend, Growth, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Key Player and Forecast 2019 to 2025
Handicrafts Market Report focuses on market strategy, market landscape, top manufacturers, Porter’s Five Forces analysis and current market trends. The report serves overall information on the market overview, market opportunities, market drivers, types and applications.
About Handicrafts
Handicraft products are made up of several materials including sheet metal, wrought iron, natural fiber, wood, river stone, beads, textiles, horn and bone, and ceramics. On the basis of type, the global textile market can be classified into kitchenware, gardenware, toys, officeware, furniture and furnishings, jewelry, bathroom accessories, and others.
The growth in international and domestic tourism is also expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, Japan’s government has introduced several campaigns to increase the country’s tourism. The resultant rise in the number of tourists has led to an increase in the sales of handicraft items in Japan. The rise in tourism has fueled the demand for cultural goods, uncommon souvenirs, and indigenous art.
The Americas dominated the handicrafts market during 2014 with a market share of 38%. The US is the largest revenue contributor in this region. The high demand for home accessories, jewelry, and other fashion accessories such as handbags and belts is driving the market growth in this region.
The global Handicrafts market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.
Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa.
