Global Menthol Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Menthol Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Menthol Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Menthol is an organic compound with the chemical formula C10H20O that occurs naturally in mint and some other plants. It can be extracted from the leaves by distillation, and it can be made synthetically. Pure menthol is a crystalline solid. The compound is widely used in cough and cold remedies because of its soothing effects and as a flavoring in candy, chewing gum, medical products and cigarettes.

The data of the report is based on the menthol product with purity of 99%min. And other products in lower menthol purity have been converted in the equivalent of 100%.

The global Menthol market is valued at 3850 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 5590 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Menthol market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Menthol in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Menthol in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Menthol market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Menthol market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Agson Global

Symrise AG

Nantong Menthol Factory

Takasago

Tienyuan Chem

Arora Aromatics

Fengle Perfume

Swati Menthol & Allied Chem

Nectar Lifesciences

Bhagat Aromatics

KM Chemicals

Silverline Chemicals

Yinfeng Pharma

Great Nation Essential Oils

Xiangsheng Perfume

BASF

Ifan Chem

Mentha & Allied Products

Neeru Enterprises

Vinayak

Hindustan Mint&Agro Products

A.G. Industries

Market size by Product

Natural Type

Synthetical Type

Market size by End User

Oral Hygiene

Pharmaceuticals

Tobacco

Confectionaries

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Menthol market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Menthol market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Menthol companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Menthol submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Key Stakeholders

Menthol Manufacturers

Menthol Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Menthol Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

