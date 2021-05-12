Global Point of Sale Software Market valued approximately USD 14.58 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.25% over the forecast period 2019-2026. A point of Sale (POS) software is used to implement the functions associated with acceptance, processing, storage and transmission of sensitive card data. The software usually works as a cash register that keeps the sales record and allow users to quickly view the sales report as the data is stored in the software on a consistent basis. The market for Point of Sale Software is developing and expanding at a significant pace.

The growth of the market is primarily driven owing to fast remittance, extensive utility of credit and debit cards for transactions and ease of payment process considering the global scenario. Additionally, escalating adoption of smartphones across the world is further propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, initiatives taken by governments in emerging countries to encourage the acceptance of technology in numerous services such as government services and public transport are anticipated to fuel the market growth in the near future. However, concerns associated with the data security are expected to hamper the market growth.

The regional analysis of Point of Sale Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Point of Sale Software Market over the forecasted period 2019-2026. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Point of Sale Software market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Point of Sale Software Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Point of Sale Software Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Point of Sale Software Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The leading Market players mainly include-

Square

Shopify

iPaymentPOS

PayPal

Xiaomi

uAccept

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085546?utm_source=search&utm_campaign=kenneth

By Organization Type:

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Vertical:

Retail

Hospitality

Healthcare

Warehouse

Government

Education

Field Service

Restaurant

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Point of Sale Software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors