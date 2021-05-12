Global Security Software in Telecom Market Segmentation by Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premise), by Application (SMEs, Large Enterprises, Government Organizations) Global Report Forecast till 2025
The advents in telecommunication is fundamentally to transmit signals, signs, messages, and other type of data by means of radio, wire, optical, or electromagnetic framework. Its effect on a nation’s financial development is gigantic. Web’s productive run has empowered telecom suppliers in taking Internet of Things (IoT) to the following dimension. This enables the data to get exchanged from different peers who has established its market position in the telecom business. And yet, it is making the whole framework inclined to cyber attacks that can rupture the security and get access to the private data. Assurance from such attacks can goad the interest for security security software in the telecom market. The global security software in telecom market has registered the growth rate of 13.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2025) by targeting to reach the market value of USD 8,923.8 million by the year 2025.
Market segmentation
The global security software in telecom market is classified on the basis of its deployment type, application and regional demand. Based on the deployment type, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of its application, the market can be segmented into large enterprises, small and medium enterprise (SMEs), and government organizations.
Regional analysis
Geographically, the global security software in telecom market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.
Major players
AVG Technologies (the Netherlands), Cisco Systems Inc. (the U.S.), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (the U.S.), Fortinet (the U.S.), and F-Secure Corporation (Finland), IBM (the U.S.), Symantec (the U.S.), McAfee (the U.S.), Dell EMC (the U.S.), Trend Micro Inc. (Japan), Imperva (the U.S.), among others are some of the major players in the global security software in telecom market.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope of the Study
2.3 List of Assumptions
2.4 Market Structure
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Forecast Model
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Drivers
4.2.1 Increase in data breach incidents
4.2.2 Drivers Impact Analysis
4.3 Restraints
4.3.1 Presence of inexpensive security solutions
4.3.2 Restraints Impact Analysis
4.4 Opportunities
4.4.1 Popularity of SaaS-based security solutions
5 Market Impact Analysis
5.1 Value Chain Analysis
5.1.1 Software Developers
5.1.2 System Integrators
5.1.3 Service Providers
5.1.4 End-Users
5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model
5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.3 Threat of Substitutes
5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry
