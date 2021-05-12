Global Sulfur Fertilizers Market Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast By 2017 to 2025

Market Overview:

The global Sulfur Fertilizers market was valued at USD 5.30billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.74billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2017 to 2025.

The sulfur fertilizers play an important role in reducing sulfur emissions and increasing agricultural productivity. The growing food production globally is driving the demand for sulfur fertilizers. The market faces an increasing competition from rising penetration of organic fertilizers.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Sulfur deficiency in soil

1.2 Need for higher agricultural productivity

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Growing trend of organic foods

Market Segmentation:

The global Sulfur Fertilizersmarket is segmented on the type, formulation, application method, crop type and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Sulfate Fertilizers

1.1.1 Ammonium Sulfate

1.1.2 Potassium Sulfate

1.1.3 Single Superphosphate

1.1.4 Potassium Magnesium Sulfate

1.1.5 Calcium Sulfate

1.1.6 Ammonium Phosphate Sulfate

1.1.7 Others

1.2 Elemental Sulfur Fertilizers

1.2.1 Elemental Sulfur

1.2.2 Sulfur Bentonite

1.2.3 Others

1.2.4 Sulfates of Micronutrients

1.2.5 Copper

1.2.6 Iron

1.2.7 Zinc

1.2.8 Manganese

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Others

2. By Formulation:

2.1 Liquid

2.2 Dry

3. By Application Method:

3.1 Band

3.2 Broadcast

3.3 Seed RoW

3.4 Foliar

3.5 Others

4. By Application Method:

4.1 Conventional Agriculture

4.1.1 Cereals and Grains

4.1.2 Oilseeds and Pulses

4.1.3 Fruits and Vegetables

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Controlled Environment Agriculture

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Koch Industries

2. Agrium

3. Uralchem

4. Yara

5. The Kugler Company

6. The Mosaic Company

7. Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals

8. Coromandel International

9. Eurochem

10. ICL

11. Potash Corp. of Saskawatchen

12. K+S Aktiengesellschaft

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Sulfur Fertilizersmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

