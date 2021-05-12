Global Water Testing And Analysis Market Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast By 2017 to 2025

Market Overview:

The global Water Testing and Analysis market was valued at USD 3.02billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.69 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Water Testing and Analysis has become an indispensable component due to the rise in water borne diseases. Effluent treatment is necessary as heavy metals such as lead are found in water dispersed from industries. The growing scarcity of pure water is expected to boost usage of water testing and analysis services.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing and government and private funding for water projects

1.2 Rising usage of water in industrial application

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Limited market penetration for water testing technologies

2.2 Reluctance of municipal bodies and civic bodies to adopt such techniques

Market Segmentation:

The global Water Testing and Analysismarket is segmented on the product, product type, applicationand region.

1. By Product:

1.1 TOC Analyzer

1.2 Dissolved Oxygen Meter

1.3 Conductivity Meter

1.4 Turbidity Meter

1.5 Ph Meter

1.6 Others

2. By Product Type:

2.1 Handheld

2.2 Portable

2.3 Benchtop

2.4 Others

3. By Application:

3.1 Industrial

3.2 Laboratory

3.3 Government

3.4 Environment

3.5 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Shimadzu Corporation

2. General Electric Company

3. Horiba Ltd.

4. Danaher Corporation

5. Tintometer GmbH

6. Thermo Fisher Scientific

7. Emerson Electric Co.

8. Honeywell International Inc.

9. Agilent Technologies Inc.

10. ABB Ltd.

11. Mettler-Toledo International

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

