Home Automation Systems Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018–2025

North America home automation systems market to reach $32.73 billion in 2025 owing to a growing adoption of all types of smart automation systems in households across the region.

Highlighted with 27 tables and 46 figures, this 147-page report “North America Home Automation Systems Market by System Component, Software Algorithm, Product, Service Type, Technology, and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America home automation systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of System Component, Software Algorithm, Product, Service Type, Technology, and Country.

Based on system component, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

On basis of software algorithm, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

• Proactive

• Behavioral

On basis of product type, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• HVAC Control and Energy Management

• Security and Access Control

• Entertainment Control

• Lighting Control

• Other Controls

On basis of service type, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

• Managed Services

• Mainstream

• Do-It-Yourself (DIY)

• Luxury

On basis of technology, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Wired Technology

• Wireless Communication Technologies

• Network Technologies

• Power-line Technology

• Other Technologies

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

• U.S.

• Canada

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by Product and Service Type over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America home automation systems market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Amx LLC (Harman)

Control4 Corporation

Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Legrand

Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Lutron

Savant Systems LLC.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Zigbee Alliance

