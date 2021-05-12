Humanoid Robots Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2018-2025

North America humanoid robots market will reach $3.2 billion in 2025 owing to a growing adoption of all types of human-like robots in a magnitude of industrial applications in U.S. and Canada.

Highlighted with 17 tables and 36 figures, this 96-page report “North America Humanoid Robots Market by Component, Product, Application and Country 2014-2025: Segment Analysis, Trend Forecast and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of humanoid robots market in North America by analyzing the entire North America market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America humanoid robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of component, product, application vertical and country.

Based on component, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Hardware

• Software

Based on product type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Wheel Drive

• Biped

On basis of application vertical, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• Retail

• Healthcare & Personal Assistance

• Education & Entertainment

• Scientific Research & Space Exploration

• Military & Defense

• Search & Rescue

• Public Relations

• Others

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

• U.S.

• Canada

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by system component, product type and application vertical over the forecast years is also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles North America humanoid robot vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America humanoid robots market and industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

DST Robot Co., Ltd.

Engineered Arts

Hajime Research Institute

Hanson Robotics

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Istituto Italiano Di Tecnologia

Kawada Robotics 135

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

Pal Robotics

Qihan Technology Co.

Robo Garage Co.

Samsung Electronics

Softbank Robotics

Toyota Motor Corporation

Ubtech Robotics

WowWee Group Limited

