Induction Motor Market with Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments, Top Companies And Forecast To 2027

The “Global Induction Motor Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of induction motor market with detailed market segmentation by product type, end-user, repair type, and geography. The global induction motor market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Key Players –

ABB Ltd.

2. Baldor Electric Company

3. Emerson Electric Company

4. Kirloskar Electric Company

5. Marathon Electric

6. Nidec Motor Corporation

7. Regal Beloit Corporation

8. Schneider Electric

9. Siemens AG

10. Toshiba

The global induction motor market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and efficiency class. Based on product type, the market is segmented as single phase induction motor and three phase induction motor. On the basis of application the market is sub-segmented into residential, industrial, commercial, agriculture and transportation. Similarly, based on efficiency class the market is segmented into IE1, IE2, IE3 and IE4.

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 KEY TAKEAWAYS

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4 INDUCTION MOTOR MARKET LANDSCAPE

5 INDUCTION MOTOR MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

6 CLOUD-BASED ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7 INDUCTION MOTOR – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8 INDUCTION MOTOR – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

9 INDUCTION MOTOR – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – EFFICIENCY CLASS

10 INDUCTION MOTOR REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11 INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12 INDUCTION MOTOR MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13 APPENDIX

