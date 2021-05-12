Leather Luggage and Goods Market is Booming Worldwide

Leather Luggage and Goods Market Report, published by Publisher, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $94.7 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 5% during the period 2015-2020. In 2014, Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue, followed by Europe and North America. Leather goods held a prominent share in the product type category in 2014, owing to factors such as growing per capita income, increasing tourism rate, and evolving fashion trends.

Increased demand for luxury products paired with enhancement in lifestyle of consumers due to significant increase in disposable income have encouraged consumers to splurge on branded products including leather goods. This has urged the companies operating in the market to introduce unique and stylish leather products as per the consumers demand. Moreover, growth in international and domestic tourism paired with continuous business trips is further fostering the growth of the global leather goods market. However, presence of counterfeit leather products in the market limits the overall revenue for the industry.

Key companies profiled in the report include Prada S.p.A, Samsonite International S.A., Louis Vuitton Malletier, Hermes International SCA, Coach Inc., Kering SA, Delsey S.A, Christian Dior SE, Tumi Holdings, Inc. and VIP Industries.

The world leather goods market is segmented based on product type, end-users, mode of sale and geography. Based on product type, the report segments the global leather goods market into leather luggage (suitcase, casual and business bags) and leather accessories (purse & wallets and belts, footwear and others). Men and women form the major end user segments for the leather accessories market. Further, based on mode of sale, the report segments the global leather goods market into online and retail sales. Based on geography, the global leather goods market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

