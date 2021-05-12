Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
[email protected]

M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Industry to 2024 Analysis and In-depth Research on Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts

GIVE US A TRY

M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Industry to 2024 Analysis and In-depth Research on Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts

0
Press Release

M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2)

Report TitledM-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Market Exploration Report Forecast 2019-2024 includes a comprehensive study of the important sections to provide insights on the M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Market dynamics until 2024, which would enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities, newest industry data and M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and effectiveness.

Ask a Sample of M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Market research report at- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14084667

About M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2):

M-phenylene Diamine (MPD), also called 1,3-diaminobenzene, with the chemical formula of C6H4(NH2)2, is a colorless solid at room temperature, with a slight aromatic odor. This chemical is generally used in the manufacture of polymers for use in fibers, engineering polymers. It also can be used as a polymer additive and dye precursor.

Players mentioned in the M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Market Report are:

  • DuPont
  • Amino-Chem
  • Hongguang
  • Tianjiayi Chemical

    With a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Market, this report provides a competitive scenario of the market with growth trends, structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities, challenges, vendor landscape analysis and so on, is discussed in the report.

    M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Market Types:

  • Fiber Grade
  • Tech Grade

    M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Market Applications:

  • M-dihydroxybenzene
  • Epoxy Resin Curing Agent
  • Aramid Fiber
  • Dyes
  • Others

     M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Market: Regional Segment Analysis: –

    • USA
    • Europe
    • SEA
    • China

    Browse TOC and Charts & Tables of M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Market Research Report available at- https://www.absolutereports.com/global-m-phenylene-diamine-mpd-cas-108-45-2-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024-14084667            

    Scope of Report:

  • China is the dominate producer of M-phenylene Diamine, the production was 79494 MT in 2015, accounting for about 78.73% of the total amount, followed by North America, with the production market share of 18.29%. The industry concentration of M-phenylene Diamine is relatively high. Most manufacturers are distributed in China. DuPont is the only large-scale foreign enterprise with their manufacturing factory based in North America.
  • While in terms of consumption, besides China (53.57% share in 2015) and North America (23.63% share in 2015), North East Asia also occupies a large market share, about 13.25% in 2015, followed by Western Europe, about 5.82% in 2015.
  • The worldwide market for M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • TOC of this M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Market report:

    Chapter 1: Describes About the M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Industry, Types and Applications

    Chapter 2 Executive Summary: Global M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Revenue, Sales, Growth Rate by Regions, Sales by Regions, Revenue by Regions

    Chapter 3: Breakdown Data by Manufacturers: M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Sales by Manufacturers, M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Revenue by Manufacturers, M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Price by Manufacturers, M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types and Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    Chapter 4: Breakdown Data by Product: M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Sales by Product, Revenue by Product and Price by Product

    Chapter 5: Breakdown Data by End User: Overview

    Chapter 6: Market size by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa,

    Chapter 7: Company Profiles: Company Details, Business Overview, Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019), Products Offered and Recent Development

    Chapter 8: Future Forecast: Market Forecast by Regions, Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2024, Forecast by Product 2019-2024, Market Forecast by End User, North America M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Forecast, Europe M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Forecast, Asia Pacific M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Forecast, Central & South America M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Forecast and Middle East and Africa M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Forecast

    Chapter 9: Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

    Chapter 10: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis: Value Chain Analysis, M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Customers and Sales Channels Analysis

    Chapter 11: Research Findings and Conclusion

    No. of Pages: 104

    Price of Report: $ 3480 (SUL)

    Purchase report at: https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14084667   

    About Us:

    Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Organization: Absolute Reports

    Phone: +1424 253 0807/ +44 203 239 8187

    Mail at: [email protected]

    Post Views: 38
    • RSS Other Sources

    © 2021 Market Mirror