Nanobiotechnology is a veritable tool for the advancement of medical science, which will help improve healthcare practices across the world. This is because nanobiotechnology is the key for studying minute biological samples as small as a single molecule. The use of several nanoparticles and nanodevices for studying small biological samples are expected to benefit human health enormously. The use of nanobiotechnology is expected to extend opportunities and enhance the capabilities of other areas such as forensic science and forensic diagnostics.

In 2018, the global Nanobiotechnology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Nanobiotechnology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Nanobiotechnology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Aduro BioTech

Calando Pharmaceuticals

Biosante Phosphate Pharmaceuticals

Celgene Corporation

Elan Pharmaceuticals

Flamel Technologies

Nanophase Technologies

Sigma Aldrich Company

Dendritic Nanotechnologies

SkyePharma Pharmaceuticals

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

0-10 nm

10-100 nm

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices

Medical Research

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

http://heraldkeeper.com/news/nanobiotechnology-market-2019-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2025-388776.html

