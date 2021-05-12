Nanomedicine Market is Expected to Show Significant Growth in Coming Years | Industry Analysis and Forecast Report by 2023

Nanomedicine is a branch of medicine that uses tools and knowledge of nanotechnology for prevention and treatment of different diseases. Nanomedicines are multifunctional drugs with programmable properties that find applications in monitoring, construction, repair, and control of biological systems at the molecular level using nanodevices and nanoparticles. These nanomedicines have the potential to revolutionize the current scenario of detection of disease, its treatment, and diagnosis methods. The global nanomedicine market accounted for $111,912 million in 2016, and is anticipated to reach $261,063 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 12.6% from 2017 to 2023.

The global nanomedicine market is driven by emerging innovative technologies for drug delivery, advantages of nanomedicine in various healthcare applications, rise in government support and funding, and growth in need for safe and cost-effective therapies. However, long approval process and risks associated with nanomedicine (environmental impacts) restrain the market growth. In addition, increase in out-licensing of nanodrugs and growth of healthcare facilities in emerging economies are anticipated to provide numerous opportunities for the market growth.

Get PDF sample copy:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013462



Companies Covered in this Report are:

Abbott Laboratories

CombiMatrix Corporation

General electric Company

Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Mallinckrodt plc.

Merck & Company, Inc.

Nanosphere, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The global nanomedicine market is segmented based on modality, application, indication, and region. Based on application, it is classified into drug delivery, diagnostic imaging, vaccines, regenerative medicine, implants, and others. Based on indication, it is categoried into oncological diseases, neurological diseases, urological diseases, infectious diseases, ophthalmological diseases, orthopaedic disorders, immunological diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and others. On the basis of modality, it is bifurcated into treatments and diagnostics.

Regionally, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the highest market share in the global market, owing to increase in presence of stronger players focussed on R&D activities and commercialization of nanomedicines in the region. In addition, this region leads in the number of nanotechnology patent applications resulting in higher demand in the market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential, owing to the rapid development of healthcare infrastructure and growth in health awareness among the middle-class population.

The key players operating in the global market have focused on expanding their presence in the nanomedicine sector. Moreover, new players moving into healthcare contribute by expanding expertise range, leveraging diversification, and augmenting scale by providing the necessary capital for the nanomedicine development.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global nanomedicine market and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents quantitative analysis of the market from 2016 to 2023 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on product assists to understand the trends in the industry.

Key market players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

Drug Delivery

Vaccines

Diagnostic Imaging

Regenerative Medicine

Implants

Others

By Modality

Diagnostics

Treatments

By Indication

Oncological Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Orthopedic Disorders

Neurological Diseases

Urological Diseases

Ophthalmological Diseases

Immunological Diseases

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Celgene Corporation

UCB (Union Chimique Belge) S.A.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

Nanospectra Biosciences, Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Leadiant Biosciences, Inc.

Epeius Biotechnologies Corporation

Gilead

Cytimmune Sciences, Inc.

NanoCarrier

LTT BioPharma

Mebiopharm

To Purchase This report details at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013462



Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. REGULATION AND REIMBURSEMENT SCENARIO

3.5. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2016

3.6. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.3. Opportunities

Continue….

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876