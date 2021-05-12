New Comprehensive Report on Industrial Energy Management Systems Market revealing the Growth rate and Business Opportunities to 2027

Energy management systems are getting popularity since they help gain competitive advantage, reduce energy cost, and increase productivity.The increase in the acceptance of energy management systems for the industrial development across different verticals of the market is fueling the growth of the industrial energy management systems market. In addition, as the energy management standards and environmental regulations are becoming more stringent, the various industries are putting significant efforts to make their manufacturing processes more efficient.

The global Industrial energy management systems market is segmented on the basis of technology, hardware, services, and end-user. Based on technology, the market is segmented as Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Logic Controls (PLC), Distributed Control System (DCS), Meter Data Management (MDM), Energy Management Information System (EMIS), and Others. Further, based on hardware, the market is divided into Communication Network Hardware and Industrial Hardware. Furthermore, on basis of services, market is segmented as System Integrators, Consulting, and Maintenance & Support Services. Based on end-user, the Industrial energy management systems market is segmented as Automotive, Construction, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals, Utilities, Mining, Electronics, and Others.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Industrial energy management systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

