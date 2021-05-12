Nylon Fiber Market 2019: Global Size, Share, Industry Growth, Business Strategy, Opportunity Assessment, Emerging Trends and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2023

Nylon Fiber Market Overview to 2023:

Synthetic textile fibres have revolutionized the textile industry. Such artificial fibres are usually long-chain polymers, produced industrially by the condensation of many small units.

Nylon fiber has found in various industrial applications such as automotive, textile, industrial and others. In Industrial end use nylon fiber used in various application such as sleeping bags, tarpaulins, tire cord, hoses, conveyer and seat belts, air bags, parachutes, tents, racket strings, ropes and nets, thread, monofilament fishing line, dental floss. Also it is used in Bedspreads, carpets, rugs, upholstery and in other textiles.

Nylon fibers are strong, elastic, abrasion resistant, easy to wash, resistance from oil and other chemicals, can be dye in various colors, moisture resistance, smooth, soft, long-lasting fabrics, light weight and warmth.

Nylon 66 fibers is used when the need of stability, rigidity and strong mechanical & chemical resistance. It is used in textiles & carpets industry such as such as apparel, airbags, and for carpet fibers.

Whereas Nylon 6 fibers used in various application in a wide scale of products requiring materials of high strength. It is broadly used for bearings, gears, and fittings in automotive industry for underthehood parts, and as a material for power tools housings. Nylon 6 is also used as thread in bristles for brushes, and strings for musical instruments. It is also used in the manufacture of a large variety of nets, ropes, threads, and filaments. Nylon 6 fibers is used as washers in manufacturing industries.

Nylon 6 and nylon 6,6 fiber type will continue to lead the nylon fibers market in forecasted period, additionally textile industry will be the major driver for nylon fiber market. Nylon fiber take a part a significant role in automotive and textile industries and are also used in the household and other industries.

Top 10 Manufacturers:

Key players of the global Nylon Fiber market are are E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company(US), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.(Japan), Toray Industries, Inc.(Japan), UBE INDUSTRIES,LTD.(Japan), Aquafil S.p.A (USA), Ascend Performance Materials(US), Fiber Innovation Technology, Inc.(US), and Others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, APAC is a major global market of nylon fiber largely due to automotive and textile industries. Nylon fiber market growth is expected in the Europe on account of the booming end user industries such as textile industries, automotive industries including the applications such as air filtration, clothing, carpets and others. Huge demand in various application such as clothes, fishing, packaging, carpet, air filtration, and others, based likely to drive the nylon fiber market growth in other regions like China, Japan, India, and Indonesia has boosted the nylon fiber market demand.

Segmental Analysis:

The global nylon fiber market is majorly segmented on the basis of types, application, end user and region. Based on types market is segmented into nylon-4,6; nylon-6,6; nylon-6; nylon-6,10; nylon-6,9; nylon-6,12; nylon-11; and Others nylon-12 and others.

Based on application market is segmented into clothes, fishing, packaging, carpet, air filtration, and others, based on end user market is segmented into automotive, textile, industrial and others and based on region market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Automotive and textile industries including applications like clothes, fishing, packaging, carpet, air filtration, continued to be the highest end use of nylon fiber in the APAC and Europe. Most nylon fiber consumed by the automotive industry. Global market nylon fiber is driven by demand from North America, APAC, Europe, South America and Middle East.

