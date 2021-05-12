Oil Shale Market is projected to reach $5,636 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2018 to 2025

“Oil shale Market” study provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The global oil shale market was valued at $1,609 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $5,636 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2018 to 2025.

The drivers acknowledged for the global oil shale market include increase in depletion of sources of crude oil reserves and benefits of oil shale such as reduction in energy dependence and oil prices. However, high cost of equipment, mining, and processing technology has increased the cost of retorting oil from oil shale, and this factor is expected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, development in drilling technology has increased the production of the oil shale fields, which will offer future growth opportunities to the market.

The major key players in the oil shale market include AFSK HOM TOV, American Resource Petroleum Corp., American Shale Oil Corp. (AMSO), Aurasource, Inc., Blue Ensign Technologies Ltd., Chattanooga Corp., Chevron Shale Oil Company, Eesti Plevkivi, Electro-Petroleum, Inc., and Exxon Mobil Corp. Other companies in the value chain (not included in the report) include Petrobras, Fushun Mining Group, and Mountain West Energy, LLC.

The oil shale market is segmented based on product type, process, application, and country. Based on product type, the market is segmented into oil, gas, coke, and others. By process, it is bifurcated into in-situ technology and ex-situ technology. Based on application, the market is divided into electricity, fuel, cement, and others. The market is analyzed based on country into the U.S., Estonia, Russia, China, and Brazil.

Key Benefits for Oil Shale Market :

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with strategic assessment of the global oil shale market.

The market size and estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the end users, developments, and services in the industry.

An in-depth analysis based on region assists to understand the regional market and facilitate the strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Oil Shale Market by Product Type

Chapter 5: Oil Shale Market by Process

Chapter 6: Oil Shale Market by Application

Chapter 7: Oil Shale Market, By Country

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

