Polymer Modified Bitumen Market Anticipated To Witness Healthy Cagr Over 2018-2024

The polymer modified bitumen market report encompasses an in-depth analysis of the business space in question. All the growth facilitators responsible for furling the revenue scope of this industry are mentioned in the study in conjunction with the competitive and geographical trends characterizing this business. Some of the very pivotal parameters encompassed in the report fall along the lines of industry segmentation, industry ecosystem analysis, vendor matrix, and industry insights.

Product evaluation:

Product categorization: As per the report, the product landscape of the polymer modified bitumen market is split into –

Thermoplastic elastomers SBS SBR SIS SEBS EPDT IIR Natural rubber Others

Thermoplastic polymers EVA EMA EBA APP PE PP Others

Thermosetting polymers Epoxy resin Polyurethane resin Acrylic resin Phenolic resin



Based on product, PMB market is classified into three broad categories which include- thermosetting polymers, thermoplastic polymers, and thermoplastic elastomers. Thermosetting polymers are further-divided into four segments namely, phenolic, epoxy, polyurethane, and acrylic resins. Thermosetting polymers have mineral particles with high adhesive strength and are comparatively high priced than thermoplastic elastomers and polymers. Thermoplastic elastomers have high temperature and storage stability with a comparatively lower cost and resistance to rutting. This segment finds extensive application in asphalt pavements due to its adhesion and cohesion properties.

Significant aspects concerning the product landscape that are entailed in the report:

Substantial details about the product spectrum of polymer modified bitumen market are provided in the report.

The study mentions the revenue projection of the product categories by the end of the forecast duration.

The market share that every product segment will accumulate is given in the report.

The current and future trends characterizing the product landscape are also provided in the report.

To access a sample copy or view the polymer modified bitumen market report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below: https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1804

Application evaluation:

Application categorization: As per the report, the application landscape of the polymer modified bitumen market is split into –

Road construction

Roofing & piping

Emulsions

Paving

Waterproofing

The polymer modified bitumen market is segmented into emulsions, road construction, and roofing & piping on the basis of application. The emulsions segment is further classified into waterproofing and paving. Use of superior quality material for construction of houses and other infrastructural facilities is on a rise. Use of waterproofing solutions to prevent wetness and leakages of walls and ceilings is rising as new and improved construction material is available. These factors are propelling the PMB market demand.

Significant aspects concerning the application landscape that are entailed in the report:

Substantial details about the application spectrum of polymer modified bitumen market are provided in the report.

The study mentions the revenue projection of the application categories by the end of the forecast duration.

The market share that every application segment will accumulate is given in the report.

The current and future trends characterizing the application landscape are also provided in the report.

Regional evaluation:

Regional categorization: As per the report, the regional landscape of the polymer modified bitumen market is split into –

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Geographically, North America polymer modified bitumen market accounts for a significant share owing to road construction and development activities. The region has a mature construction industry due to excellent infrastructural and housing facilities. Road construction and development activities in Europe will further augment the PMB market owing to extensive use of the product owing to its cohesive, elastic and adhesive properties.

Significant aspects concerning the regional landscape that are entailed in the report:

Substantial details about the regional spectrum of polymer modified bitumen market are provided in the report.

The study mentions the revenue projection of the regional categories by the end of the forecast duration.

The market share that every regional segment will accumulate is given in the report.

The current and future trends characterizing the regional landscape are also provided in the report.

About Global Market Insights:

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.