Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Films Market 2019 Qualitative and Quantitative Assessment by Industry Analysis, Segmentation and Development and Growth by Regions to 2027

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) is a fluorocarbon, which is a combination of carbon and fluorine atoms. The strong molecular bond between carbon and fluorine provide polytetrafluoroethylene very strong physical properties such as high density, toughness, thermal expansion, dielectric properties, etc. PTFE can only be molded at a cold temperature. It transforms into a gel when high temperature is being applied, thus molding polytetrafluoroethylene couldn’t be possible at high temperature. PTFE films are a fluorinated polymer with very low coefficient of friction and have high-temperature stability. PTFE films are used as an insulator in connector assembly and cables due to its die electric properties. PTFE Films are applied in various applications in the medical industry, such as surgical gowns, surgical towels, protective gowns, etc. PTFE films are used in various other industries such as aerospace, engineering, and others.

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) films market will grow owing to the driving factors such as increasing demand for polytetrafluoroethylene films in petrochemical and chemicals industry due to its chemical resistivity. Growing demand for polytetrafluoroehylene for the applications in pharmaceutical development and manufacturing process infrastructure will further result in demand growth for the polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) films market. Predominantly, lower creep resistance may hamper the growth of polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) films market. However, polytetrafluoroethylene films’ properties such as waterproof, windproof, and ease of availability of raw material will create a new opportunity for the polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) films market.

The polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) films market is segmented on the basis of technology, application. On the basis of technology, the polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) films market is segmented into, Extruded Technology, Cast Technology, Skived Technology. On the basis of application, the polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) films market is segmented into, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, Chemical Processing, Automotive, Aviation & Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Other Applications.

Key Players: 3M company, Chukoh Chemical Industries, Guarniflon S.P.A, Lenzing Plastics, Markel Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, Poly Fluoro, Rogers Corporation, Saint-Gobain, Technetics Group

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

