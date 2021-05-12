Scale-out NAS Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Scale-out NAS is a network-attached storage (NAS) architecture in which the total amount of disk space can be expanded through the addition of devices in connected arrays with their own resources. In a scale-out system, new hardware can be added and configured as the need arises. When a scale-out system reaches its storage limit, another array can be added to expand the system capacity. Scale-out storage can harness the extra storage added across arrays and also use added devices to increase network storage capacity, adding performance and addressing the need for additional storage.

The scale-out NAS market is projected to witness significant growth in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of advanced storage technologies and rising amount of data generation. Increasing requirement of cost-effective storage solutions is expected to boost the adoption of scale-out NAS by SMEs and startups in the region.

In 2018, the global Scale-out NAS market size was 10100 million US$ and it is expected to reach 42400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 19.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Scale-out NAS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Scale-out NAS development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Dell

HPE

Nasuni

Netapp

Hitachi Data Systems

IBM

Panasas

Pure Storage

Tintri

Scality

Nexenta Systems

Quantum

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

File Storage

Block Storage

Object Storage

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Consumer Goods & Retail

IT & Telecom

Energy

Healthcare

Government

Manufacturing

Education & Academics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

