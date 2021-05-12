Smart Home Appliances Market to boom in near future owing to technological advancements taking place | Industry Analysis and Forecast Report

The global Smart Home Appliances market is expected to garner $38.35 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period of 2015-2020. The demand of smart home appliances has triggered owing to growing concerns of energy costs and availability of innovative and affordable smart appliances. North America is leading the global market, with about 35% of the market share followed by Europe. However, Asia-Pacific region would emerge as a market leader by 2018. Wi-Fi, RFID and ZigBee are the most sought technologies in the smart home appliances market.

“Smart Home Appliances Market” study provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The world smart home appliances market is segmented into product type, technology and geography. Based on the product type, the market is segmented into washing machine, refrigerators, dishwashers, air conditioners and others (small electrical appliances such as coffee machine, vacuum cleaners). Among the types of smart home appliances, smart washing machine generates the highest revenue in the market. Smart home appliances are operated using various technologies, such as Wi-Fi, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), ZigBee, cellular technology, Bluetooth and others. Wi-Fi, ZigBee and Bluetooth are the most widely used technologies in the market and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The market has been analyzed on the basis of key geographic regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA). North American market is presently dominating the global market, owing to favorable market conditions and adequate awareness among customers regarding smart home appliances. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to emerge as a market leader post 2017, owing to rising demand of these appliances in the China, India and Japan.

The key market players profiled in the report, include General Electric Company, Panasonic Corporation, Electrolux AB, LG Electronics, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Apple, Inc., Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd., Whirlpool Corporation, Miele & Cie. KG and BSH Hausgerate GmbH. The prominent market players have launched innovative products to improve their market presence and expand their product portfolio. Moreover, these players have focused on creating awareness among consumers through trade shows, promotional events and other such activities.

