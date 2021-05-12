Sports Equipment and Apparel Market is expected to thrive at CAGR of 7.1% from 2017 to 2023

The global sports equipment and apparel market was valued at $384,562 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $ 619,279 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2017 to 2023. Increase in fitness consciousness among consumers and rapid rise in per capita disposable income are expected to boost demand for sports equipment and apparels. In addition, trend of sports apparel among young sports enthusiasts and advancements in formulation of sports equipment fuel the market growth.

Major players in sports equipment and apparel market include Decathlon S.A., Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, Puma SE, Under Armour Inc., Amer Sports Corporation, ASICS Corporation, Sports Direct International Plc., V.F. Corporation New Balance, Inc.

The global sports equipment and apparel market is segmented on the basis of product, sports, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product, the market is categorized into equipment and apparel & shoes. By sports, it is classified into bike, outdoor, tennis, other racket sports, running, fitness, football/soccer, other team sports, winter sports, watersports, and others. In terms of distribution channel, it is divided into online and offline. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America and Europe collectively accounted for about more than half of the share of the global sports equipment and apparel market in 2016. Developing lifestyle, rise in disposable income of consumers, and increase in sporting events are expected to drive the Asia-Pacific market.

Key Findings of the Sports Equipment And Apparel Market :

In terms of value, the outdoor segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the market, registering CAGR of 6.0% in terms of value.

Asia-Pacific is projected to show exponential growth in demand by 2023, growing at a CAGR 11.0% of in terms of value.

Equipment segment accounted for more than half of the share of the total market in 2016.

The offline distribution channel segment is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

China and rest of Asia-Pacific collectively accounted for more than half of the total Asia-Pacific sports equipment and apparel market in 2016.

In the global sports equipment market, Poland is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8%, in terms of value.

