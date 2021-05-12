Volleyball Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2025
This report provides in depth study of “Volleyball Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Volleyball Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Volleyball is a kind of Inflatable Ball used in team sports in which two teams of six players are separated by a net. The standard volleyball is made of leather or synthetic leather, weighs between 9 and 10 ounces and has a circumference of 25.6 to 26.4 inches. The ball has a rubber bladder and can be one color or a combination of colors.
For production, China is the largest manufacturing bases of Volleyball, over 31.92% Volleyball are manufactured in this region. Due to low labor cost and materials cost, China is the best choice for manufacturers. Among these countries, China is the largest one and followed by Asia (China Excluded).
In general, the market concentration is relative low. Though the giants have occupied considerable market share, there are still a large quantity of manufacturers of Volleyball with small capacity.
The global Volleyball market is valued at 260 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 270 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.5% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Volleyball market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Volleyball in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Volleyball in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Volleyball market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Volleyball market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Mikasa
Molten
Tachikara
Wilson
Spalding
STAR
Under Armour
Baden
Lanhua
LeeSheng
Train
Li-Ning
Market size by Product
PU
PVC
Others
Market size by End User
Competition
Training
Recreational activities
Other
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Volleyball market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Volleyball market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Volleyball companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Volleyball submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Key Stakeholders
Volleyball Manufacturers
Volleyball Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Volleyball Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Volleyball Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Volleyball Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 PU
1.4.3 PVC
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Volleyball Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Competition
1.5.3 Training
1.5.4 Recreational activities
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Volleyball Market Size
2.1.1 Global Volleyball Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Volleyball Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Volleyball Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Volleyball Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Volleyball Revenue by Regions
….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Mikasa
11.1.1 Mikasa Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Mikasa Volleyball Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Mikasa Volleyball Products Offered
11.1.5 Mikasa Recent Development
11.2 Molten
11.2.1 Molten Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Molten Volleyball Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Molten Volleyball Products Offered
11.2.5 Molten Recent Development
11.3 Tachikara
11.3.1 Tachikara Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Tachikara Volleyball Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Tachikara Volleyball Products Offered
11.3.5 Tachikara Recent Development
11.4 Wilson
11.4.1 Wilson Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Wilson Volleyball Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Wilson Volleyball Products Offered
11.4.5 Wilson Recent Development
11.5 Spalding
11.5.1 Spalding Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Spalding Volleyball Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Spalding Volleyball Products Offered
11.5.5 Spalding Recent Development
11.6 STAR
11.6.1 STAR Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 STAR Volleyball Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 STAR Volleyball Products Offered
11.6.5 STAR Recent Development
11.7 Under Armour
11.7.1 Under Armour Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Under Armour Volleyball Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Under Armour Volleyball Products Offered
11.7.5 Under Armour Recent Development
11.8 Baden
11.8.1 Baden Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Baden Volleyball Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Baden Volleyball Products Offered
11.8.5 Baden Recent Development
11.9 Lanhua
11.9.1 Lanhua Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Lanhua Volleyball Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Lanhua Volleyball Products Offered
11.9.5 Lanhua Recent Development
11.10 LeeSheng
11.10.1 LeeSheng Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 LeeSheng Volleyball Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 LeeSheng Volleyball Products Offered
11.10.5 LeeSheng Recent Development
Continued….
