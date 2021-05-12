Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Water Meter Market to 2024: New Tech Developments, Advancements, Key Players, Strategies to Boost Industry Growth

Water Meter Market to 2024: New Tech Developments, Advancements, Key Players, Strategies to Boost Industry Growth

Press Release

Water Meter

Report TitledWater Meter Market Exploration Report Forecast 2019-2024 includes a comprehensive study of the important sections to provide insights on the Water Meter Market dynamics until 2024, which would enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities, newest industry data and Water Meter Industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and effectiveness.

About Water Meter:

A water meter is a device that is used to measure the volume of water used by residential and commercial building that are supplied with water by a public water supply system. They can also be used at a well, water source or water system to determine the flow of water via a specific portion of the system.. Some water meters measure water in gallons while others measure in cubic feet.

Players mentioned in the Water Meter Market Report are:

  • Ningbo Water Meter
  • Shanchuan Group
  • Donghai Group
  • LianLi Water Meter
  • SUNTRONT Technology
  • Shenzhen Huaxu
  • Hunan Changde Water Meter Manufacture Co., Ltd.
  • Beijing Huiyi
  • Chongqing Smart Water Meter Group
  • Lianyungang Water Meter Co.,Ltd.
  • China Minsen Metet Co., Ltd
  • Integrated Electronic Systems Lab Co.,Ltd.
  • Sensus Metering
  • Hangzhou Jingda Electronic Co., Ltd.
  • Itron

    With a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this Water Meter Market, this report provides a competitive scenario of the market with growth trends, structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities, challenges, vendor landscape analysis and so on, is discussed in the report.

    Water Meter Market Types:

  • Mechanical Water Meter
  • Smart Water Meter

    Water Meter Market Applications:

  • Residential Use
  • Commericial Use
  • Industrial Use

     Water Meter Market: Regional Segment Analysis: –

    • USA
    • Europe
    • SEA
    • China

    Scope of Report:

  • According to study, there are two types of Water Meter, including Smart Water Meter and Mechanical Water Meter. The Mechanical Water Meter segment is projected to account for the largest volume share during the forecast period, however, with the acceleration of China’s urbanization process and strengthened the comprehensive utilization of water resources by government, the smart water meter has entered a period of rapid replacement of mechanical water meters. In recent years, the production of smart water meters has been growing at a rate of around 15%, which will greatly meet market demand.
  • The worldwide market for Water Meter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.8% over the next five years, will reach 5180 million US$ in 2024, from 3300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Water Meter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • TOC of this Water Meter Market report:

    Chapter 1: Describes About the Water Meter Industry, Types and Applications

    Chapter 2 Executive Summary: Global Water Meter Revenue, Sales, Growth Rate by Regions, Sales by Regions, Revenue by Regions

    Chapter 3: Breakdown Data by Manufacturers: Water Meter Sales by Manufacturers, Water Meter Revenue by Manufacturers, Water Meter Price by Manufacturers, Water Meter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types and Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    Chapter 4: Breakdown Data by Product: Water Meter Sales by Product, Revenue by Product and Price by Product

    Chapter 5: Breakdown Data by End User: Overview

    Chapter 6: Market size by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa,

    Chapter 7: Company Profiles: Company Details, Business Overview, Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019), Products Offered and Recent Development

    Chapter 8: Future Forecast: Market Forecast by Regions, Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2024, Forecast by Product 2019-2024, Market Forecast by End User, North America Water Meter Forecast, Europe Water Meter Forecast, Asia Pacific Water Meter Forecast, Central & South America Water Meter Forecast and Middle East and Africa Water Meter Forecast

    Chapter 9: Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

    Chapter 10: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis: Value Chain Analysis, Water Meter Customers and Sales Channels Analysis

    Chapter 11: Research Findings and Conclusion

