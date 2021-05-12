WiFi Home Router Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

This report provides in depth study of “WiFi Home Router Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The WiFi Home Router Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the WiFi Router for Home Use market, including home office and entertainment applications.

A Wifi/wireless router is a device that performs the functions of a router and also includes the functions of a wireless access point. It is used to provide access to the Internet or a private computer network. It can function in a wired LAN (local area network), in a wireless-only LAN (WLAN), or in a mixed wired/wireless network, depending on the manufacturer and model. Consumer wireless routers vary in the WiFi range they support.

Based on the maximum wireless links speed the router can provide, WiFi Home Router product market can be segmented into 300Mbps, 450Mbps, 150 Mbps, 1200Mbps, 750Mbps, 1000Mbps, 600Mbps, 1750Mbps, 54Mbps, 108Mbps and etc. Among these, 300Mbps and 450Mbps type are the most common types in China market now while the 54Mbps type and 150 Mbps are being phased out over time.

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by APAC and Europe, based on the large user base. While high end products are more focused in North America. In terms of year 2017, APAC accounts for about 47.17% sales share, with about 33.17% share based on revenue, followed by Europe, with about 19.82% sales share and 26.83 revenue share. In the future, more high end products will show increase in these regions, with a higher price.

TP-LINK, D-Link, NETGEAR, Huawei, Linksys are leading players in home Wi-Fi router market globally, other prominent market players in the market include Tenda, ASUS, Qihoo 360, Gee, Xiaomi and many others. The market competition may become more intense with more innovation products, acquisitions and improvement of raw material cost control and etc.

Each of the Wi-Fi router manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. Through retailer and resells, their authorized distributors or their partners, those Wi-Fi router manufacturers keep keen on expanding their Wi-Fi router sales. To achieve better sales businesses, Wi-Fi router manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year.

The global WiFi Home Router market is valued at 2670 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3610 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the WiFi Home Router market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of WiFi Home Router in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of WiFi Home Router in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global WiFi Home Router market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global WiFi Home Router market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

TP-Link

D-Link

Tenda

Netgear

Asus

Huawei

Qihoo 360

Gee

Xiaomi

Request a free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3971903-global-wifi-home-router-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Market size by Product

300 Mbps and below

300-1000 Mbps

Above 1000 Mbps

Market size by End User

Home Office Using

Entertainment Using

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=105961

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global WiFi Home Router market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of WiFi Home Router market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global WiFi Home Router companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of WiFi Home Router submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Key Stakeholders

WiFi Home Router Manufacturers

WiFi Home Router Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

WiFi Home Router Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3971903-global-wifi-home-router-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 WiFi Home Router Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global WiFi Home Router Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 300 Mbps and below

1.4.3 300-1000 Mbps

1.4.4 Above 1000 Mbps

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global WiFi Home Router Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Home Office Using

1.5.3 Entertainment Using

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global WiFi Home Router Market Size

2.1.1 Global WiFi Home Router Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global WiFi Home Router Sales 2014-2025

2.2 WiFi Home Router Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global WiFi Home Router Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global WiFi Home Router Revenue by Regions

….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 TP-Link

11.1.1 TP-Link Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 TP-Link WiFi Home Router Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 TP-Link WiFi Home Router Products Offered

11.1.5 TP-Link Recent Development

11.2 D-Link

11.2.1 D-Link Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 D-Link WiFi Home Router Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 D-Link WiFi Home Router Products Offered

11.2.5 D-Link Recent Development

11.3 Tenda

11.3.1 Tenda Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Tenda WiFi Home Router Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Tenda WiFi Home Router Products Offered

11.3.5 Tenda Recent Development

11.4 Netgear

11.4.1 Netgear Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Netgear WiFi Home Router Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Netgear WiFi Home Router Products Offered

11.4.5 Netgear Recent Development

11.5 Asus

11.5.1 Asus Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Asus WiFi Home Router Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Asus WiFi Home Router Products Offered

11.5.5 Asus Recent Development

Continued….

Contact Info:

Name: NORAH TRENT

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: 841 198 5042

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3971903-global-wifi-home-router-market-insights-forecast-to-2025