Womens Health Diagnostics Market Worldwide Evolving Technology, Trends, Growth Rate and Forecasts 2023 – Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Carestream Health, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GE Healthcare, Hologic

The global women’s health diagnostics market was valued at $13,133 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $21,501 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2017 to 2023. Women are more prone to obesity and reproduction related issues as compared to men. Women’s health diagnostics include screening, testing or diagnosing, and monitoring of several women-related disorders namely breast cancer, ovarian, cancer, cervical cancer, menopause, and pregnancy.

Rise in number of chronic and lifestyle disorders, which lead to various cancer such as breast cancer is the major factor that contributes to the growth of the women’s health diagnostics market. Moreover, rise in diabetic population, increase in geriatric population, and introduction of novel drugs to control symptoms such as nausea and vomiting fuel the market growth. However, side effects related to gastroparesis drugs, time-consuming regulatory process for the approval of drugs, and complications in gastroparesis diagnosis hamper the growth of the market. Conversely, surge in demand for the development of user-friendly drugs, rise in healthcare infrastructure, and creative marketing initiatives by key vendors in emerging countries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Carestream Health, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GE Healthcare, Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Siemens AG, Cardinal Health, Cook Medical Incorporated, C. R. Bard, Inc., MedGyn Products, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific

The global women’s health diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and region. By type, it is classified into diagnostic devices, diagnostic tests, and accessories and consumables. The diagnostic devices segment is further segmented into biopsy devices and imaging and monitoring system. Imaging and monitoring systems segment is further segmented into ultrasound imaging systems, mammography systems, MRI systems, and nuclear imaging. Ultrasound imaging systems is further sub segmented into OB/GYN ultrasound and breast ultrasound. Mammography systems are further categorized as analog mammography systems, digital mammography systems, and breast tomosynthesis system. Diagnostic tests segment is further categorized as breast cancer testing, cervical cancer testing, prenatal genetic screening and carrier testing, pregnancy and ovulation testing, and ovarian cancer testing. Breast cancer testing is further segmented into hormone receptor test, immunohistochemistry test, and other tests.

Cervical cancer testing is bifurcated into PAP smear and HPV test. Prenatal genetic screening and carrier testing includes tests for cystic fibrosis and other diseases. The pregnancy and ovulation testing segment is further bifurcated into lab-based pregnancy and ovulation testing, and home-based pregnancy and ovulation testing. Depending on end user, it is categorized into hospitals and clinics, home care settings, diagnostic and imaging centers, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Womens Health Diagnostics Market Size

2.2 Womens Health Diagnostics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Womens Health Diagnostics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Womens Health Diagnostics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Womens Health Diagnostics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Womens Health Diagnostics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Womens Health Diagnostics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Womens Health Diagnostics Revenue by Product

4.3 Womens Health Diagnostics Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Womens Health Diagnostics Breakdown Data by End User

