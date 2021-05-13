(2018 – 2023) Global Activated Carbon Market Trends – CAGR Status, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Activated Carbon Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 6.24% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Activated Carbon market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Activated Carbon market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Activated Carbon Market are –

ADA Carbon Solutions LLC

Albemarle Corporation

Cabot Corporation

Carbon Activated Corp.

CPL Carbon Link

Donau Chemie Group

Evoqua Water Technologies Llc

HAYCARB PVT. LTD.

Ingevity

Jacobi Carbons

Inc. (Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd.)

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Kureha Corporation

Oxbow Activated Carbon

Prominent Systems Inc.

SILCARBON AKTIVKOHLE GMBH

Veolia Water Technologies

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12885243

The Activated Carbon Market was valued at USD 3,124.73 million in 2017 and is expected to expand significantly with an estimated CAGR of 6.24%, mainly due to the growing water treatment industry during the forecast period, 2018-2023. Activated carbon removes the impurities from water primarily through surface adsorption. It is primarily used for purification of gases and liquids in food & beverage processing, industrial pollution control, and environmental recovery.

Augmenting Prominence for Air Pollution Control (Especially Mercury Removal)

The market for activated carbon in air pollution control had been re-energized in April 2016, following the US Court of Appeal’s decision to keep the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) regulation in place. Activated carbon injection is projected to be the primary technology used for mercury removal from coal-fired power plants, cement plants, solid waste incinerators etc., in the United States. Mercury emissions in Asia-pacific is increasing primarily owing to the rising electric generation in developing nations, such as China and India. This coupled with rising environmental regulations due to increasing automotive usage in both developing and developed countries across the globe, such as China, India, Germany, and United States are another driving factor for activated carbon market.

Water Purification – The fastest growing segment by usage

Water treatment is the largest application of activated carbon accounting for approximately 45% of the activated carbon consumption around the world in 2017. It is used in municipal wastewater treatment and a number of industrial processes. Some of the areas of application of activated carbon in water treatment are aquariums, groundwater remediation, potable water etc. In order to meet stringent industrial process requirements for water to be used in beverage production, energy and life sciences, activated carbon is used. Usage of activated carbon for water purification purposes is also the most cost-efficient point-of-use (POU) water purification devices. Increase in industrial manufacturing in Asia-Pacific is another major driver for the increase in the activated carbon demand in this segment.

United States to Lead the Market

United States holds the largest market and accounted for 80.18% in activated carbon market in North America. Growing end user industries, like pharmaceutical, oil & gas is expected to drive the market during the forecasted period. The gradual increase in the number of drilling rigs in the United States is expected to gradually increase the consumption of activated carbon during the extraction process. In addition, the advances in the technology are opening up scope for increasing exploration in the deep-water fields of the Gulf of Mexico. This is expected to open up new opportunities for the usage of activated carbon in oil & gas field.

Have any Query Related Activated Carbon market? Feel free to Ask our Industry Experts @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12885243

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Activated Carbon product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Activated Carbon region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Activated Carbon growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Activated Carbon market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Activated Carbon market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Activated Carbon market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Activated Carbon suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Activated Carbon product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Activated Carbon market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Activated Carbon market and how prosperous they are?

Reasons to Purchase Activated Carbon Market Report:

The report analyses how stringent emission control norms will drive the global Activated Carbon market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Activated Carbon market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Order a Copy Of Activated Carbon Market Report – https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/12885243

Activated Carbon Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Activated Carbon market, scope of report and include research phases

Activated Carbon market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Activated Carbon market

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

Contact: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]

https://www.360marketupdates.com

Tags: Google News, Activated Carbon Market, Activated Carbon Europe Market, Activated Carbon APAC Market, Activated Carbon Market By Application, Activated Carbon Market By Rising Trends, Activated Carbon Market Development, Activated Carbon Market Forecast, Activated Carbon Market Future, Activated Carbon Market Growth, Activated Carbon Market In Key Countries, Activated Carbon Market Latest Report, Activated Carbon Market Swot Analysis, Activated Carbon Market Top Manufacturers, Activated Carbon Sales Market, Activated Carbon United States Market, Activated Carbon Market share, Activated Carbon Market Size, Activated Carbon market Trends, Activated Carbon Market 2018, Activated Carbon market 2019