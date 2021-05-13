(2018 – 2023) Global Bisphenol A (BPA) Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Bisphenol A (BPA) Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Bisphenol A (BPA) market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Bisphenol A (BPA) market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Bisphenol A (BPA) Market are –

The global bisphenol A (BPA) market is estimated to witness a CAGR of approximately 6.5% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific holds largest share of the bisphenol A market. The market is projected to be driven by the increasing demand for polycarbonate and epoxy resins in various end-user industries, such as paints & coatings, adhesives, electrical & electronics, packaging, and others.

Strong Demand for Polycarbonate Plastics

Bisphenol A is extensively used in the production of polycarbonate plastics. Polycarbonate plastics are widely used in the production of food & beverage containers, impact resistant eye glass lenses, streetlight globes, medical devices, electrical & electronic components, household appliances, automotive parts, telephones, and safety & sports helmets. Besides this, polycarbonate sheets are used in signboards, windows & window protection, roofing structures, walkways, greenhouses, and construction glazing & skylights. The increasing construction activities, and production of automotive; medical devices, tools & equipment; and containers, bottles & canned packaging for food & beverage packaging, around the world, has led to the rise in demand for polycarbonate plastics, which is driving the demand for BPA to produce polycarbonate plastics.

Rising Concerns over Health Hazards Posed by BPA

With several studies, it is found that BPA application in the plastics used in food containers, baby toys, water bottles, etc. can cause health hazards to babies, as well as adults. The studies revealed that use of BPA-based products in such products can cause variety of health issues, from prostate cancer & breast cancer to early puberty, decreased fertility, neurological problems, and changes immune system. With all such increasing concerns among the consumers, the demand for BPA free products has started increasing, which is likely to serve as a restraint for the market.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the market and is projected to witness highest growth during the forecast period. Growing industrial applications of BPA products, primarily in countries, such as, China, India, and Japan, are expected to drive the Asia-Pacific BPA market. With the increasing investments and rapid growth in the industries, such as food & beverage, electronic devices, etc. and boom in construction activities in the region, the application of bisphenol A is expected to increase in the production of food & beverages containers, polycarbonate sheets and electronic devices, further driving the market demand during the forecast period. Besides this, North America and Europe are expected to register moderate growth, with significant applications of BPA in automotive and wind energy sectors, during the forecast period.

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Bisphenol A (BPA) product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Bisphenol A (BPA) region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Bisphenol A (BPA) growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Bisphenol A (BPA) market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Bisphenol A (BPA) market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Bisphenol A (BPA) market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Bisphenol A (BPA) suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Bisphenol A (BPA) product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Bisphenol A (BPA) market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Bisphenol A (BPA) market and how prosperous they are?

Bisphenol A (BPA) Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Bisphenol A (BPA) market, scope of report and include research phases

Bisphenol A (BPA) market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Bisphenol A (BPA) market

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

