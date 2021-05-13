(2018 – 2023) Global Chatbot Market Size, Trends, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Chatbot Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 34.64% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Chatbot market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Chatbot market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Chatbot Market are –

IBM Corp

eGain Corporation.

Nuance Communications.

Creative Virtual Ltd.

Artificial Solutions.

Next IT Corp.

ChattyPeople Chatbot.

SMOOCH.

MEOKAY.

Botsify.

Chatfuel

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12887346

The Chatbots Market was worth USD 946.55 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 5638.64 million by 2023 registering a CAGR of 34.64% over the period 2018 – 2023. The scope of the report is limited to type, including solution and service, deployment, including on-premise and cloud, and end-user vertical, such as BFSI, healthcare, IT and telecommunication, retail, utilities, government, and others. The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study also emphasizes the benefits of chatbots in accordance with the diverse application and future prospect of the same.

A chatbot is an artificial intelligence powered application, which converses with a human being to solve a problem or a certain query. This reduces the operational time and enhances efficiency, which is likely to boost the market growth. The companies are incorporating their customer service through diverse major messaging applications, such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. For instance, Flipkart, an India-based e-commerce company provides delivery updates and resolves the issue through WhatsApp messenger using chatbot, which reduces the utilization of official application and enhances convenience. Furthermore, as of early 2018, about 1.4 billion people used messenger applications and are rapidly willing to converse with a chatbot, which is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth over the forecast period. Chatbots are poised to grow at a significant rate, owing to which the companies are ready to adopt the technology to their existing business portfolio. For example, Oracle, in late 2017, conducted a survey of about 800 marketing professionals out of which 80% were planning to execute the integration of chatbot in next 30 months.

Rising Utilization of Mobile and Website Applications

In today’s era, the users are more relied on mobile and website application from booking an appointment to procuring information. The companies are betting on the chatbots to enhance the consumer interface and experience by integrating with Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp. For instance, Goibibo, an India-based travel company has seamlessly integrated chatbots to WhatsApp messaging application wherein if a person books a flight through the company, user receives an automated WhatsApp message to confirm the seat allocation and meals preference further. Once the user selects the option, the preferred option(s) are registered in the system without logging into the application.

Cloud to be the Fastest Growing

The chatbots service based on the cloud offers high flexibility and scalability to the operations. Furthermore, the deployment on the cloud provides data access and instant analytics that can be used to take the crucial business decision(s). Currently, cloud services are preferred over on-premise hosting, owing to reduced cost as some companies offer pay as you go service wherein the integrator pays only for their fair usage, which is expected to propel the market growth over the next six years.

Asia Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth in Chatbot Market

In the Asia-Pacific region, there are numerous startups investing in the chatbots and machine learning technology. Additionally, small- and mid-sized enterprises are rapidly integrating the usage of chatbots offering seamless performance, handling a large number of consumers, and enhancing the customer-engagement techniques. For instance, Singapore Life, a Singapore-based insurer, in June 2018, built self-learning chatbot, which made the company’s services more accessible to the public through Facebook and other platforms and easier to understand, which is likely to boost the market growth in the region over the forecast period.

Have any Query Related Chatbot market? Feel free to Ask our Industry Experts @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12887346

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Chatbot product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Chatbot region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Chatbot growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Chatbot market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Chatbot market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Chatbot market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Chatbot suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Chatbot product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Chatbot market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Chatbot market and how prosperous they are?

Reasons to Purchase Chatbot Market Report:

The report analyses how stringent emission control norms will drive the global Chatbot market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Chatbot market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Order a Copy Of Chatbot Market Report – https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/12887346

Chatbot Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Chatbot market, scope of report and include research phases

Chatbot market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Chatbot market

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

Contact: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]

https://www.360marketupdates.com

Tags: Google News, Chatbot Market, Chatbot Europe Market, Chatbot APAC Market, Chatbot Market By Application, Chatbot Market By Rising Trends, Chatbot Market Development, Chatbot Market Forecast, Chatbot Market Future, Chatbot Market Growth, Chatbot Market In Key Countries, Chatbot Market Latest Report, Chatbot Market Swot Analysis, Chatbot Market Top Manufacturers, Chatbot Sales Market, Chatbot United States Market, Chatbot Market share, Chatbot Market Size, Chatbot market Trends, Chatbot Market 2018, Chatbot market 2019