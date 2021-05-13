(2018 – 2023) Global High Performance Tire Market Trends – CAGR Status, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global High Performance Tire Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 15.5% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, High Performance Tire market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to High Performance Tire market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global High Performance Tire Market are –

Bridgestone

Continental

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear Dunlop Tires

Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.

Kumho Tires

Michelin Group

MRF Tires

Pirelli & C. S.P.A.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries

Ltd.

Yokohama Rubber Co.

Ltd.

The high-performance tire market is expected to witness an estimated CAGR of around 15.5% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. High-performance tires have a substantial demand from the aftermarket segment, particularly in the racing segment. A racing vehicle requires about nine to 14 sets of tires on an average in a racing championship circuit. In a racing championship, a team requires an average of 36-58 tires. The average cost of a racing tire ranges from USD 1,500-USD 2,600, which costs around USD 63,000–USD 157,000 for a team to buy racing tires, per championship. The market is expected to grow significantly with the increased interest among racing enthusiasts. Racing and sporting events have played a significant role in the growth of the automotive industry, offering automotive manufacturers an opportunity to promote high-performance automotive components such as engines, external parts and tires.

Growing Popularity of Diverse Racing Competitions is Majorly Driving the Market

The sales of high performance tires have increased significantly due to the rise in the number and type of automotive racing competitions, which act as major drivers for the high performance and ultra-high performance tire market. Increase in popularity for various types of automotive racing around the world has helped to boost the growth of the market to a significant extent. Competitive automotive racing was initially focused on popular car racing series such as Formula One, NASCAR, and motorbike races, which attracted many sponsorships and promotional activities. However, there has been an increase in the variety of races with different types of vehicles having varying engine sizes, such as SUVs, dirt bikes, monster trucks, solar car, sprint car and touring car. The reinforcement variants available in the manufacturing of racing tires is a key development across the high performance tire market.

