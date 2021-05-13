(2018 – 2023) Global Nut Based Spread Market Trends – CAGR Status, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Nut Based Spread Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Nut Based Spread market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Nut Based Spread market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Nut Based Spread Market are –

J.M. Smucker

KRAFT FOODS GROUP

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

CONAGRA FOODS INC.

JUSTIN’S

BARNEY BUTTER

FERRERO INTERNATIONAL S.A

NESTLE

HERSHEY’S

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12884644

Global nut based spread market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Globally, nations like United States with their stagnant retail sales of bread, account for the major consumers of nut-based spreads. These spreads are mainly prepared from peanuts, almonds, cashews, walnuts and others. Spreads are mostly consumed at the breakfast, or at other occasions, and are combined with whole-grain food products like bread, toast, or bagels. Peanut butter has led the way for other nut-based spreads like almond, cashew, macadamia nut, coconut, and walnut to enter the industry and offer a wider variety of spreads for consumers.

• A peanut butter blend that’s not only packed with savory flavors, creamy-crunchy textures, and next level nutrients, but also some majorly feel good vibes too. NuttZo 7 Nut & Seed Butter is an organic and family-run company. The spreads are available in various options, viz. Peanut Pro (peanut-based), Chocolate Peanut Pro, Power Fuel (almond-based with no peanuts), or Power Fuel Chocolate flavor, along with a choice of a creamy or crunchy texture.

• Natural food brand, Whole Earth, expanded its UK range with the launch of a new almond butter which is incidentally its first non-peanut based spread. The brand aims to target health conscious consumers who are looking for a spread high in protein and fibre. The new product is the latest step in Whole Earth’s Nature’s Wonder-Fuel campaign, which focuses on supporting healthy lifestyles with natural products.

High Penetration of Private Label Brands

Nut based spread industry is highly competitive with private labels providing competition to major brands, in terms of product innovation as well as price. Apart from the well-established brands, there is also a significant rise in the number of country-specific local brands offering similar products at a more competitive price. This is leading to more competition in the market. Higher competition is also forcing many established international brands to differentiate their products from its local producers, leading to product innovation in the market. Higher competition in the market is also leading to higher affordability of nut-based spreads in the market due to falling prices. Higher affordability is also increasing the consumer base. Today, nut-based spreads have become a necessity in many developing and developed countries because of low prices and higher preference for the product among the middle classes of various nations. With increase in private labels and super market brands in nut-based spreads, the consumers are able to switch easily from traditional products and brands without compromising on taste or quality.

Hazelnut Based Spreads are Seeking Greater Attention

Consumers are constantly looking for healthy snacks made from natural ingredients. Hazelnut butter brings great opportunities to help product developers who are looking for protein-rich foods from a plant-based source. By using natural nut butter, companies can provide much-demanded clean label to the consumers. Hazelnuts contribute significantly to the chocolate and nut spreads taking over the market, with continued promise of growth. Consumers seek natural, healthy varieties of nut-based spreads while still making room to indulge. Today hazelnut butter is finding its way towards cakes, bakes and crackers; and is becoming part of healthy and indulgent lifestyle. The success of sweet spreads such as Nutella has attracted brands both within and outside of the segment to join the chocolate-hazelnut spread craze. Future growth of the category will rely on product innovation, expanded usage occasions, and a focus on new audiences, including ethnic consumers.

North America is the Largest Market

North America is the largest market with a stake of 29%, followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market due to its adaptability to westernization and rising standards of living. The North American market for nut-based spreads is well established and its self-sufficient production capabilities have made it a matured market. Products manufactured are available in various flavours and in forms like liquids or solids. The market mainly consists of spreads, with nut-based spreads being of maximum utilization. It is historically rooted in the American culture and is a part of the American breakfast.

MAJOR PLAYERS: J.M. SMUCKER, KRAFT FOODS GROUP, HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION, CONAGRA FOODS INC., JUSTIN’S, BARNEY BUTTER, FERRERO INTERNATIONAL S.A, NESTLE, HERSHEY’S and THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, amongst others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Analyzing outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis.

• Market dynamics, which essentially consider the factors that are impelling the present market scenario, along with growth prospects of the market over the forecast period.

• Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research, incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects.

• Country-level analysis, integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

• Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the key strategies adopted for development over the past five years.

• Comprehensive company profiles, covering the product offerings, key financial information,

Have any Query Related Nut Based Spread market? Feel free to Ask our Industry Experts @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12884644

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Nut Based Spread product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Nut Based Spread region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Nut Based Spread growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Nut Based Spread market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Nut Based Spread market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Nut Based Spread market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Nut Based Spread suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Nut Based Spread product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Nut Based Spread market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Nut Based Spread market and how prosperous they are?

Reasons to Purchase Nut Based Spread Market Report:

The report analyses how stringent emission control norms will drive the global Nut Based Spread market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Nut Based Spread market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Order a Copy Of Nut Based Spread Market Report – https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/12884644

Nut Based Spread Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Nut Based Spread market, scope of report and include research phases

Nut Based Spread market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Nut Based Spread market

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

Contact: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]

https://www.360marketupdates.com

Tags: Google News, Nut Based Spread Market, Nut Based Spread Europe Market, Nut Based Spread APAC Market, Nut Based Spread Market By Application, Nut Based Spread Market By Rising Trends, Nut Based Spread Market Development, Nut Based Spread Market Forecast, Nut Based Spread Market Future, Nut Based Spread Market Growth, Nut Based Spread Market In Key Countries, Nut Based Spread Market Latest Report, Nut Based Spread Market Swot Analysis, Nut Based Spread Market Top Manufacturers, Nut Based Spread Sales Market, Nut Based Spread United States Market, Nut Based Spread Market share, Nut Based Spread Market Size, Nut Based Spread market Trends, Nut Based Spread Market 2018, Nut Based Spread market 2019