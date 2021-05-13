(2018 – 2023) Global Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 7.2% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics Market are –

BAYER

BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

NOVARTIS AG

PFIZER INC.

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC.

SANOFI

SUN PHARMA

and TAKEDA PHARMA

The OTC analgesics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. North America dominates the global market due to the favorable regulatory framework in North America.

Increasing Demand in Topical Analgesics

Increasing demand of topical analgesics, which are available as pain-relieving creams, lotions, rubs, gels, and sprays, has increased the sales of analgesics by 18 percent. According to Kline Nonprescription Drugs US report, increasing geriatric population worldwide, will generate the demand for pain relief products. According to the US Census Bureau, between 2012 and 2050, the United States will experience considerable growth in its older population. Thus, the growth in geriatric population is driving the growth of the global OTC analgesics market.

Additionally, the cost efficiency of OTC analgesics drugs is also responsible for fuelling the growth of the market.

Harmful Side-Effects from Continuous Use of OTC Analgesics

The common side-effects from the continued usage of OTC analgesics include, constipation, drowsiness, dizziness, stomach-ache, heart attack, or stroke. These drugs can cause serious changes in the brain and body. Long-term usage of painkillers increases the addiction and dependency on the drugs. In the United States, painkillers are the second most abused substances, after Marijuana. As a result of such incidents of drug overdose, there is an uncertainty regarding the increasing stringency on OTC analgesics, thus, restraining the market.

Additionally, drug abuse is restraining the growth of OTC analgesics market.

North America to Dominate the Market

Analgesics are one of the star performers in the OTC drugs portfolio worldwide. Being the first choice for pain relief, the demand for various analgesics is high around the globe, especially in industrialized regions. Some of the most common factors leading to an increasing demand are: rise in average age of citizens in countries, such as the United States. Another major reason is the increasing obesity in developing countries, such as Mexico. Both these reasons give rise to common problems of pain, stress, and various kinds of aches. This section of the population contributes to the increasing demand, and therefore, the growth of the analgesics market. From the industry side, factors such as, high level of innovation and falling private label competition in developed countries, are also fueling the market’s growth.

