Antihypertensive Drugs Market Insight on the Analysis by Essential Factors and Trends By 2027 with Leading Players Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi., Merck & Co., Inc.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Antihypertensive drugs are used to treat hypertension and to prevent the complication of high blood pressure. Hypertension is a medical condition where the blood pressure in the arteries is persistently high. High blood pressure increases the risk of heart failure, ischaemic heart diseases stroke, and death. Hypertension also leads to some other problems such as renal impairment, visual impairment and retinal hemorrhage. Antihypertensive drugs are consumed by the patients (once a day) in a low dose. However. side effects associated with these drugs are usually minor.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The antihypertensive drugs market is expected to grow in coming years owing to factors such as increase in number of patients suffering from hypertension, change in lifestyle such as food habits, increasing penetration of generic versions of drugs and growing prevalence of chronic diseases. Also the launch of novel drug therapy with improved efficacy and safety and patent expiration of blockbuster drug has offered new opportunities for market growth.

The report also includes the profiles of key antihypertensive drugs market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Key Companies Profiling in this Market:

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

AstraZeneca

DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED.

Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited, Inc.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of antihypertensive drugs market with detailed market segmentation by therapeutics, distribution channel and geography. The global antihypertensive drugs market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading antihypertensive drugs market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global antihypertensive drugs market is segmented on the basis of therapeutics and distribution channel. Based on therapeutics, the market is segmented as diuretics, angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBS), angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, beta blockers, alpha blockers, calcium channel blockers, renin inhibitors and vasodilators. Based on distribution channel the antihypertensive drugs market is segmented as hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, e-commerce websites and online drug stores.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global antihypertensive drugs market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The antihypertensive drugs market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting antihypertensive drugs market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the antihypertensive drugs market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the antihypertensive drugs market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players.

