Automated Plate Handlers Market 2019 is Projected to Exhibit a CAGR of 3.56% during the Forecast period 2023 According to Business Outlook, Top Companies, Key Regions, Product Demand, Analytical Research Report

Hudson Robotics, Becton Dickinson, Synchron Lab, Agilent Technologies, Siemens Healthcare, Biosero Inc., Molecular Devices, LLC, Tecan Group Ltd, PerkinElmer, Bio Rad, Eppendorf AG, Shimadzu, Aurora Biomed

Overview of Automated Plate Handlers Market Report:

The automated plate handlers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.56% during the forecast period (2019 – 2023). The scope of the report is limited to the type of plate handlers, such as automated plate handler, automated plate stacker, and automated barcode labeler, among others. The report also studies various end-user applications. The regions considered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Automation is used widely in various life science applications ranging from proteomics to systems biology. Automation is a dominant feature in the diagnostics market, followed by the discovery and research labs. In clinical diagnostics, where profits are based on the number of samples, a high throughput is the core driving factor. Research labs and academic institutions are generally opting for modular automation, wherein, they can reduce human intervention in tedious and repetitive tasks.

The drastic increase in sample throughput and the significant decrease in the time to produce experimental results are the factors driving the automated plate handlers market. Microplate automation instruments are used in laboratories for increased throughput and greater scale in various protocols, such as high throughput screening, next-generation sequencing, cellular analysis, PCR set-up, serial dilution, toxicology, plate labeling, and many more. Apart from reducing the mundane tasks, automated plate handlers market is also driven by the need for consistency in quality as the cost of error is very high in laboratories.

Increasing Lab Automation is the Major Driver for the Market

The primary goal of lab automation is to provide reliable information and quality output, which fulfill the industry needs. The use of manual systems hampers the data quality during the transferring process. Technological advancements and increasing pressure to deliver results have led to the use of automated systems in laboratories. The rate of adoption of lab automation is growing due to its accuracy and advanced data management capabilities, which ultimately reduces human intervention and allows them to think creatively about the implications of their experiments and to design effectively follow-up projects or develop alternative approaches to their work.

Moreover, advancements have been made in the molding of plastics that has reduced the volumes of reagents used, thereby, have enabled easy handling of smaller liquid volumes. These advancements have worked in the favor of the development of microplates and nanoplates to fit in with the automated liquid handling equipment.

Development of Smaller Automated Machines

Clinical research centers on producing quantitative information for drug discovery, diagnostics, and research teams. This discipline has been greatly aided by the technological advances as they have ensured greater reliability and throughput. Automated plate handlers used in laboratories are required to be simple as well as intuitive to use. Developments in this field have yielded a new class of devices that are rugged, reliable, fault tolerant, and can interact with different systems.

Software for the use of automated plate handlers is under development to provide robustness and compatibility with the existing applications. A wide range of automated plate handlers is available in the market suited to perform different applications. Thus, innovations in technology have provided compact systems to meet the requirements of the industry, thereby, driving the growth of the market.

In general, a compound takes many years for moving from a target concept size to a medication that generates revenue. Furthermore, there are many phases involved in the drug discovery and development process (DDD). The steady increase in costs of pharmaceutical products prompted the industry players to modernize the traditional processes. Manual procedures take a considerable amount of time and are very complex as well as expensive. Hence, drug discovery units have pivoted into automating and robotizing their research laboratories.

During the DDD processes for new therapeutic solutions, an automated plate handler is a vital tool that helps in streamlining the laboratory workflow. Procedures that used to take several months manually can now be completed in a day by the use of modular automation systems. Ultra-high throughput screening instruments reduce the number of manual operations, thereby, contributing to the reduction of possible human errors and increasing the productivity. With the help of automated plate handlers, modular systems speed up the synthesis by a factor of 1000.

