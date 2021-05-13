Automotive Night Vision System Market 2019-2024 | Product Demand Status, Development, Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities, Forecast to 2024

Automotive Night Vision System Market research report gives in-depth information on the Business Overview, Policy, Regional Market, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation Data, Market Features, Investment Opportunity, Investment Calculation and other important aspect of the industry.

Automotive Night Vision System Market Report 2019

The main objectives of the research report elaborate the overall market overview on Automotive Night Vision System market dynamics, historic volume and value, robust market methodology, current & future trends, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, upstream and downstream industry chain, new technological development, cost structure, government policies & regulations, etc.

Scope of the Report:

Key Market Trends:

Far Infrared Expected to Register High Demand in Future

The far infrared (FIR or IR) technology dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to witness the same trend in the coming years. The segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of around 18%, during the forecast period.

Night vision sensor systems are becoming more common in vehicles. Different methods using infrared sensors have been suggested in the literature, in order to detect vehicles in far infrared (FIR) images. However, these systems still have low vehicle detection rates and their performances may be enhanced. Images from cameras with infrared are expected to improve the perception of the driver under low-light conditions. The main drawback of this system is that it cannot display the images at the right time, so as to avoid distracting the driver from road traffic.

Currently, a huge number of road accidents occur during times of low visibility, such as at night time. However, most existing automobile algorithms and detection systems are focused on daylight vehicle detection with visible spectrum cameras. Studies are going on regarding night-time vehicle detection, along with vehicle lamp detection, but these detections are generally affected by different factors, like rain, low illumination, and camera exposure time.

Geography Trends

Asia-Pacific dominated the market and is expected to witness the same trend in the coming years, followed by Europe and North America. China is the leader of the automotive industry, in every aspect, whether it is the sale of vehicles or the production of vehicles. The growing demand for luxury vehicles in the country is contributing significantly to the night vision system market. The Chinese market for the electric vehicle is swiftly growing, and China holds more than half of the electric vehicle market share, globally. In 2017, the country sold 777,000 electric vehicle units, which is 53% more than total electric vehicle units sold, in 2016. The demand for more ADAS functions in electric cars, such as night vision systems, is also growing, with the electric car market.

In Germany, the demand for advanced safety systems i.e., ADAS has been continually increasing. The importance of night vision systems and automatic emergency braking systems have grown significantly, due to the growing number of vehicle accidents. The installation of new plants, by OEM suppliers in the country, is expected to positively impact the growth of the market in the coming years.

Automotive Night Vision System Market Provides The Following:

