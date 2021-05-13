B2B Money Transfer Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2024 | VocaLink, Fexco, Optal, Payoneer, EBA , Mastercard, Transpay, TransferTo

Global B2B Money Transfer Market 2019 by Manufacturers Countries Type and Application Forecast to 2024

This report studies the B2B Money Transfer market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the B2B Money Transfer market by product type and applications/end industries.

B2B payments for exporters. Save time and money on international B2B payments with your own virtual IBAN in Europe with direct access to SEPA countries.

Whilst traditional banks still facilitate the vast bulk of B2B cross-border transactions, new technologies, such as virtual accounts, e-invoicing, and blockchain technology will aid in driving businesses to solutions which provide savings in time and transparency.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of B2B Money Transfer.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: VocaLink (Mastercard), Fexco, Optal, Payoneer, EBA (European Banking Authority), Mastercard, Transpay, TransferTo

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cross Border

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy and Power

Travel and Transportation

Retail

Government/Public Sector

Others

