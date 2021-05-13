Cannabidiol (CBD) Market: Global Demand, Growth Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a characteristic natural concentrate that is high in the compound CBD. Of the more than 85 cannabinoids so far distinguished in the cannabis plant, CBD is the second most normal after tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

What’s more, in our report, the Cannabidiol (CBD) item alludes specifically to Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil.

By and by, the generation of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) is for the most part moved in Europe and North America. Numerous maker of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) in the business have shaped an incorporated industry chain, from the modern hemp to downstream enterprises. A large portion of them can give different completed results of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) to clients legitimately.

As indicated by this examination, throughout the following five years the Cannabidiol (CBD) market will enroll a 34.7% CAGR as far as income, the worldwide market size will reach US$ 1316.4 million by 2024, from US$ 296.4 million of every 2019. Specifically, this report exhibits the worldwide piece of the overall industry (deals and income) of key organizations in Cannabidiol (CBD) business, partook in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cannabidiol (CBD) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Cannabidiol (CBD) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Hemp-derived Type

Marijuana-derived Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Kazmira

CW Hemp/CW Botanicals

Freedom Leaf

Green Road

Medical Marijuana

Folium Biosciences

HempLife Today

Cannavest

Pharmahemp

ENDOCA

CBD American Shaman

NuLeaf Naturals

Select Oil

K.I.N.D. Concentrates

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria

Emblem Cannabis Oils

Whistler

The Lab

Absolute Terps

The market, on the other hand, is witnessing a remarkable growth in the demand for bio-friendly and sustainable products. This has given rise to the investment associated with research and development sector. Several companies have launched their strategic moves to find out green chemicals that would adhere to the global demands for the reduction of carbon footprints. Steps taken by the Green Chemistry & Commerce Council (GC3) is exemplary in this regard. The council has 130 company and multiple stakeholders who are now taking their chances in commercializing safer chemical solutions. This they have named Collaborative Innovation Challenge (CIC). Several companies, like Beiersdorf, Procter & Gamble, SC Johnson and Unilever, are a part of this council. This is further getting traction due to the stringent laws implemented by Europe and North America to curb carbon emission.

The curiosity to understand technologies better, demand for an improved lifestyle, and need to find alternatives for natural resources have triggered growth for the chemical industry. The core is formed by technologies that produce industrial chemicals. The process focuses on the transformation of oil, natural gas, air, water, metals, and minerals into various end-products with a strong impact on the global economy. Its strong demand across verticals have ensured a remarkable growth in terms of value in the coming years.

……Continued

