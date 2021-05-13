Cartilage Repair Industry examined in new market research report
Articular cartilage is a complex tissue, which is devoid of blood supply (avascular). It is composed of distinct cells called chondrocytes suspended in a collagenous matrix. The key function of this tissue is to smoothen bone movements, and absorbs shock along with providing cushioning to the joints.
Cartilage repair is a type of cartilage restoration method, wherein the injured cartilage is healed by replacing it with extracellular matrix and new cells. The global cartilage repair market was valued at $713 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach at $2,195 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 15.0% from 2018 to 2025.
Upsurge in geriatric population, surge in prevalence of degenerative conditions such as osteoarthritis, and rise in sports-related injuries are the key factors that augment the growth of the global cartilage repair market. Furthermore, increase in obesity among the population is expected to boost the market growth.
However, high costs associated with cartilage repair products and an unclear regulatory scenario are some of the factors that impede the market growth. Conversely, high potential of emerging economies and increase in demand for cartilage repair products are expected to provide new opportunities for the market players in future.
The cartilage repair market is segmented based on modality, type, application, end user, and region. On the basis of modality, the market is divided into chondroplasty & microfracture, autologous chondrocyte implantation, osteochondral allograft and juvenile allograft fragments.
By type, it is bifurcated into hyaline cartilage and fibrocartilage. According to application, it is fragmented into knee, shoulder, and others. Depending on end user, it is categorized into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
