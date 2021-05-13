Cold Chain Market trend shows a rapid growth by 2025 – key player AGRO Merchants Group, Americold Logistics LLC, Burris Logistics, Emergent Cold, Interstate Cold Storage

The cold chain is a temperature controlled supply chain perishable goods from the point of manufacture to the point of use. Cold chain forms an essential part in the food and beverage industry since it deals with transportation, storage, and distribution of frozen food. It includes equipment as well as the operations needed to maintain the food at correct temperatures to avoid spoilage. Foods are mostly perishable and are affected by the changes in temperature. Moderate to high moisture leads to the growth of microbes and enzymatic reaction which may result in spoilage of food and render it unfit for consumption. This arises the need for low-temperature storage of food preservation. Cold chain mechanism increases the shelf life of the product and also prevents any changes in the sensory quality and keeps food fresh.

This market intelligence report on Cold Chain market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2019 to 2027.

PEST analysis provides information on a political, economic, social and technological perspective of the macro-environment from Cold Chain market perspective that helps market players understand the factor which can affect business's activities and performance.

The global cold chain market is segmented on the basis of type, temperature, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as storage, transportation, and monitoring components. The market by monitoring components is further classified into hardware and software. On the basis of the temperature, the market is segmented as frozen and chilled. The market on the basis of the application, is classified as dairy products, pharmaceuticals, bakery & confectionary, processed food, fish, meat, & seafood, fruits & vegetables, fruit pulp & concentrates, and others.

The study encompasses a market potential analysis, all the major segments are detailed with their market size, growth rate, and potential opportunities. Companies Profiled in this report includes AGRO Merchants Group, Americold Logistics LLC, Burris Logistics, Emergent Cold, Interstate Cold Storage, Inc., Kloosterboer, Lineage Logistics Holding, LLC, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc., Preferred Freezer Services, VersaCold Logistics Services.

Leading Cold Chain market players are profiled in the report with key facts, product portfolio, business performance, and strategic initiates.

Our research content is primarily focused on the quantification of market developments in terms of market sizing and forecasting.

The target audience for the report on the Cold Chain market

Manufactures

Market analysts

Senior executives

Business development managers

Technologists

R&D staff

Distributors

Investors

Governments

Equity research firms

Consultants

