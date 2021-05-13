Energy as a Service Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth to 2022 | Enel X, Edison Energy, Ørsted, EDF Energy, SmartWatt, Contemporary Energy Solutions, Enertika, Solarus Sunpower, Bernhard

Energy as a service (EaaS) can be defined as one or more aspects of a customer’s energy portfolio including strategy, program management, energy supply, energy use, and asset management by applying new products, services, financing instruments, and technology solutions. EaaS market consists of third-party vendors, utility services companies, and potential business model disruptors deploying niche technical, financing, or procurement solutions like solar PV power purchase agreements, energy services performance contracts, and deregulated electricity market retail brokerage services. EaaS can be defined as the management of one or more aspects of a customer’s energy portfolio—including strategy, program management, energy supply, energy use, and asset management—by applying new products, services, financing instruments, and technology solutions.

Energy as a Service is an emerging concept, currently at a nascent stage in emerging economies, that include management of different energy portfolio, energy supply, program management, energy use, asset management, and others. Moreover, for the EaaS market to span across a wider consumer base and fuel its adoption in every sector, energy and service providers are adopting a collaborative approach with third-party vendors, potential business model disruptors, funding and procurement solutions like solar PV power purchase agreements, and others. In addition, North America, particularly the US and Canada are increasingly focused on providing demand-energy response solution with the help of federal policies and standards that are significantly gaining pace in the growth of EaaS market.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

WGL Holdings, Inc., Enel X, Edison Energy, Ørsted, EDF Energy, SmartWatt, Contemporary Energy Solutions, Enertika, Solarus Sunpower B.V., and Bernhard Energy

Energy as a Service Market 2022 segmentation by technology, applications, and five major geographical regions. This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

Table of Contents

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

8 Asia-Pacific Market

8.1 by Type

8.2 by End-Use / Application

8.3 by Regions

9 South America Market

9.1 by Type

9.2 by End-Use / Application

9.3 by Regions

10 Middle East & Africa Market

10.1 by Type

10.2 by End-Use / Application

10.3 by Regions

