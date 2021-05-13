Equine Insurance Industry 2019-2025: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Zurich, Chubb, QBE, American Financial Group and more…
Equine Insurance cover risks such as loss of animals, accidents, diseases or diseases. In 2018, the global Equine Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Equine Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Equine Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Zurich
Chubb
QBE
American Financial Group
Prudential
AXA XL
Everest Re Group
Sompo International
Agriculture Insurance Company of India
Tokio Marine
Validus
New India Assurance
ICICI Lombard
Blue Bridle
HUB
Gow-Gates
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Lifetime Cover
Non-lifetime Cover
Accident-only
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Equestrian Centers
Farms
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Equine Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Equine Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
