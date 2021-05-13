Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Demand, Industry News, Revenue Analysis Techniques, Regional Insights, Top Key Players, Segment Analysis by Forecast to 2022

Market Insight

Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market is estimated to grow at the CAGR of 5%. With increasing consumer awareness, growing consumer’s concern about health & wellness and better understanding of human nutrition have led to the improved management of nutrient intake. Fruit & vegetable ingredients impart aromas, flavours, textures, colours and enhances the shelf life of the products by providing multi-sensory experience throughout the entire shelf life. Fruit & vegetable ingredients are rich source of nutrition which include carbohydrates, fats, proteins, minerals, and others which reduces the risk of various diseases, including cancers and cardiovascular disorder. These ingredients are essential for human body as it has both functional and economic value.

With increasing urbanization along with consumer’s preference to lead a healthy lifestyle, rising disposable income, government initiatives to encourage the fruit and vegetable ingredients industry, and increasing demand of convenience food has boasted the growth of fruit & vegetable ingredients market. The integration and consolidation of nutraceutical, food and technology companies has given birth to new product developments with better functionality. Also, the increasing incidence of diseases globally has led to increasing consumption of fruit & vegetable ingredients

Key Findings

Europe dominates the Fruit & vegetable ingredients market followed by North America

U.K. holds the largest market share in fruit & vegetable ingredients in Europe

Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing Fruit & vegetable ingredients market. India and China occupies highest average production of Fruit & vegetable ingredients market share during the period 2011-2015 owing to low-cost labor, and lower fruit & vegetable ingredients prices.

Segments

Fruit & vegetable ingredients market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises of concentrates, pastes & purees, NFC juices, pieces & powders, and others

Fruit & vegetable ingredients has been segmented on the basis of source into fruits and vegetables

Fruit & vegetable ingredients is segmented on the basis of application into beverages, bakery & confectionery products, R.T.E. products, dairy & dairy products, soups & sauces, and others

The global Fruit & vegetable ingredients market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these European region has the major market share. Emerging markets like India and China have been considered as potential markets for Fruit & vegetable ingredients due to adoption of healthy lifestyle, changing dietary patterns, increasing disposable income, and low labor cost.

Regional Analysis

Globally there is huge demand for Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market due to the huge demand of natural and free-from products. The global Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these European region has the major market share. Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients is largely consumed in developed countries like U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K. and Italy. Indian and Chinese Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients market hold great potential and ample opportunities to grow in next 5 years owing to growing health awareness, growing urbanization with consumers being more concerned about fitness and weight management along with other factors such as government support and low labor cost.